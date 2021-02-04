Wyoming wrestling faces two Top 20 teams in final home duals Saturday

The Wyoming wrestling team closes its home season in style Saturday, with duals against No. 8 Arizona State and Big 12 foe No. 20 West Virginia at the UniWy0 Complex.

The Cowboys, who are coming off a 22-9 dual victory over Air Force, enter the weekend with seven wrestlers in the national rankings: Sheridan's Hayden Hastings (No. 9 at 174 pounds), Brian Andrews (No. 13 at heavyweight), Stephen Buchanan (No. 14 at 197), Job Greenwood (No. 15 at 133), Jacob Wright (No. 17 at 157), Tate Samuelson (No. 18 at 184) and Cole Moody (No. 22 at 165).

“West Virginia is a conference opponent and a Top 20 team so we need to be ready to fight hard out there," UW head coach Mark Branch said. "Conference seeding as well as NCAA qualification will be at stake and we have them at 7220'! What else can you ask for?”

UW and West Virginia will get things started at 10 am., followed by UW and Arizona State at 11:45 a.m.

