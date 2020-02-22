You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming wrestling finishes dual slate with 17-16 loss at West Virginia
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling finishes dual slate with 17-16 loss at West Virginia

The Wyoming wrestling team dropped its final dual of the season Saturday, losing 17-16 to West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia. Both teams won five matches, but the Mountaineers earned two bonus-point victories to eke out the win.

Montorie Bridges, ranked No. 8 at 133 pounds, had the Cowboys' lone bonus-point win with a 16-3 major decision. Jaron Jensen (149), Cole Moody (165), Tate Samuelson (184) and Brian Andrews (No. 15, heavyweight) all won their matches by decision.

Wyoming returns to the mat March 7-8 for the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Montorie Bridges

Bridges
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

