Wyoming wrestling gets set for NCAA Championships beginning Thursday

Samuelson, a junior, is seeded No. 10, followed by the senior Andrews at No. 13 and Hastings, a redshirt junior, at No. 14. This is the third time each of them has qualified for the NCAA Championships. This is the first qualification for Zollmann and Moody, both of whom are redshirt sophomores. Wright, a redshirt junior, will compete in his first NCAA Championships for the Cowboys although he previously qualified when he wrestled at Fresno State.

Branch knows the Cowboys can compete against the nation’s best, but he also knows just how tough the competition will be.

“It’s hard to score a lot of points, team-wise, unless you place,” he said. “The placement points are really the only way to advance your team. It’s hard to be one of the top-eight guys in the country, but we have some guys that are very capable of doing that.

“And if you get two or three guys placing your team is going to be looking really good. That’s the breaking point. You can have guys that are really close, that are on that bubble to placing, but close doesn’t produce any points.”

According to Branch, the key for the Cowboys is to continue to wrestle like they did at the end of the season while not getting caught up in the moment.