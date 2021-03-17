Wyoming wrestling gets set for NCAA Championships beginning Thursday

One year after the NCAA Wrestling Championships were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, a record-tying seven University of Wyoming wrestlers are set to compete in this year’s meet beginning Thursday morning in St. Louis.
The Cowboys enter this weekend’s meet after finishing fourth at the Big 12 Championships two weeks ago.
“I just think we need to use the momentum we got at the Big 12s and continue to believe in our capabilities,” UW head coach Mark Branch said earlier this week. “I think these guys have enjoyed the shorter season. I feel like they have a lot more energy than they typically have and we need to use that to our advantage.”
Four UW wrestlers — Cole Moody at 165 pounds, Tate Samuelson at 184, Stephen Buchanan at 197 and Brian Andrews at 285 — all advanced to the championship matches at the Big 12 tournament but had to settle for second-place finishes. Sheridan native Hayden Hastings placed third at 174 and Chase Zollmann at 141 and Jacob Wright at 157 both finished fifth.
The first and second rounds are scheduled for Thursday, with the quarterfinals and semifinals set for Friday and the medal rounds Saturday.
Buchanan, a sophomore who has three wins over top-5 opponents this season, is the highest-seeded wrestler for the Cowboys at No. 8. Samuelson, who qualified for last year’s NCAAs, will face No. 25 J.J. Dixon of Oregon State in the first round.
Samuelson, a junior, is seeded No. 10, followed by the senior Andrews at No. 13 and Hastings, a redshirt junior, at No. 14. This is the third time each of them has qualified for the NCAA Championships. This is the first qualification for Zollmann and Moody, both of whom are redshirt sophomores. Wright, a redshirt junior, will compete in his first NCAA Championships for the Cowboys although he previously qualified when he wrestled at Fresno State.
Branch knows the Cowboys can compete against the nation’s best, but he also knows just how tough the competition will be.
“It’s hard to score a lot of points, team-wise, unless you place,” he said. “The placement points are really the only way to advance your team. It’s hard to be one of the top-eight guys in the country, but we have some guys that are very capable of doing that.
“And if you get two or three guys placing your team is going to be looking really good. That’s the breaking point. You can have guys that are really close, that are on that bubble to placing, but close doesn’t produce any points.”
According to Branch, the key for the Cowboys is to continue to wrestle like they did at the end of the season while not getting caught up in the moment.
“It’s always looking at how we can advance to a third day of a tournament,” he sated. “You do that by wrestling one match at a time.
“You know, a couple of guys in the finals of the Big 12 I think got nervous in the finals. We talked about it afterwards because what we do every day is we come in and wrestle. And that’s all they have to do is go out there and wrestle. And put the venue and the atmosphere behind them and focus on what they do every day.”
Two years ago, Hastings, Samuelson and Andrews all went 1-2 at the NCAA Championships. Having already competed on the biggest stage, Branch expects those three, along with the rest of the team, to be ready to go Thursday morning.
“I hope that they just stay relaxed and show excitement,” he said. “I think those are two of the key things … being relaxed and not getting stressed out or tensed up, but being excited about being here.
“We’re not just coming here for the experience,” Branch added. “I told the guys that experience is overrated. Coming here just for the experience is a wasted opportunity and we want to make the best of it.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN