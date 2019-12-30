You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming wrestling goes 1-1 in final day at South Beach Duals
View Comments
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling goes 1-1 in final day at South Beach Duals

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming wrestling team concluded action at the South Beach Duals on Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the Cowboys going 1-1. Wyoming defeated Old Dominion 24-15 before falling 18-12 to Michigan State.

Juniors Montorie Bridges and Brian Andrews and freshmen Cole Moody and Stephen Buchanan all went 2-0 on the day. Bridges, ranked No. 7 at 133 pounds, won by pinfall against Old Dominion and earned a 1-0 decision against MSU while Moody (165) and Buchanan (197) won both their matches by decision. Andrews, ranked No. 17 at heavyweight, also had a pin and a 1-0 decision as he was the only Cowboy to go 4-0 at the duals.

Junior Jaron Jensen (No. 24 at 149) and Tate Samuelson (No. 16 at 184) both went 1-1 on the day.

The Cowboys return to the mat Wednesday when they compete in the Army West Point Duals in West Point, New York.

Brian Andrews headshot

Andrews
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News