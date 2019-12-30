Wyoming wrestling goes 1-1 in final day at South Beach Duals

The Wyoming wrestling team concluded action at the South Beach Duals on Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the Cowboys going 1-1. Wyoming defeated Old Dominion 24-15 before falling 18-12 to Michigan State.

Juniors Montorie Bridges and Brian Andrews and freshmen Cole Moody and Stephen Buchanan all went 2-0 on the day. Bridges, ranked No. 7 at 133 pounds, won by pinfall against Old Dominion and earned a 1-0 decision against MSU while Moody (165) and Buchanan (197) won both their matches by decision. Andrews, ranked No. 17 at heavyweight, also had a pin and a 1-0 decision as he was the only Cowboy to go 4-0 at the duals.