Wyoming wrestling heads to Florida for South Beach Duals

The University of Wyoming wrestling team will be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday and Monday to compete in the South Beach Duals. The Cowboys, who are No 14 in the latest Intermat rankings, take on No. 16 Missouri and No. 23 Cornell on Sunday before facing Old Dominion and Michigan State on Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming won the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 15 and crowned three individual champions in Montorie Bridges at 133, Dewey Krueger at 165 and Tate Samuelson at 184. Krueger was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The Cowboys enter the weekend with six wrestlers ranked in the Top 25: Green River's Cole Verner (No. 18 at 125); Bridges (No. 7 at 133); Jaron Jensen (No. 24 at 149); Sheridan's Hayden Hastings (No. 10 at 174); Samuelson (No. 16 at 184); and Brian Andrews (No. 17 at heavyweight).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.