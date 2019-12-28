You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming wrestling heads to Florida for South Beach Duals
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling heads to Florida for South Beach Duals

The University of Wyoming wrestling team will be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday and Monday to compete in the South Beach Duals. The Cowboys, who are No 14 in the latest Intermat rankings, take on No. 16 Missouri and No. 23 Cornell on Sunday before facing Old Dominion and Michigan State on Monday.

Wyoming won the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 15 and crowned three individual champions in Montorie Bridges at 133, Dewey Krueger at 165 and Tate Samuelson at 184. Krueger was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The Cowboys enter the weekend with six wrestlers ranked in the Top 25: Green River's Cole Verner (No. 18 at 125); Bridges (No. 7 at 133); Jaron Jensen (No. 24 at 149); Sheridan's Hayden Hastings (No. 10 at 174); Samuelson (No. 16 at 184); and Brian Andrews (No. 17 at heavyweight).

Dewey Krueger

Krueger
