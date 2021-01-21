Wyoming wrestling heads to Utah for duals against Utah Valley, No. 8 Arizona State

The University of Wyoming wrestling team returns to the mat Saturday when it travels to Orem, Utah, to compete in a round-robin tournament against Utah Valley University and No. 8 Arizona State.
The Cowboys (1-2) enter the weekend with seven wrestlers ranked in the top 25. Senior heavyweight Brian Andrews (2-2) is the top-ranked UW wrestler at No. 10. Sheridan native Hayden Hastings (No. 14 at 174) puts his 4-0 mark on the line when he faces UVU's Demetrius Romero, who is ranked No. 7.
Other Cowboys cracking the rankings are Stephen Buchanan (No. 15 at 195), Jacob Wright (No. 16 at 157), Tate Samuelson (No. 17 at 184), Job Greenwood (No. 21 at 133) and Cole Moody (No. 24 at 165).
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.