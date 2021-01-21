Wyoming wrestling heads to Utah for duals against Utah Valley, No. 8 Arizona State

The University of Wyoming wrestling team returns to the mat Saturday when it travels to Orem, Utah, to compete in a round-robin tournament against Utah Valley University and No. 8 Arizona State.

The Cowboys (1-2) enter the weekend with seven wrestlers ranked in the top 25. Senior heavyweight Brian Andrews (2-2) is the top-ranked UW wrestler at No. 10. Sheridan native Hayden Hastings (No. 14 at 174) puts his 4-0 mark on the line when he faces UVU's Demetrius Romero, who is ranked No. 7.

Other Cowboys cracking the rankings are Stephen Buchanan (No. 15 at 195), Jacob Wright (No. 16 at 157), Tate Samuelson (No. 17 at 184), Job Greenwood (No. 21 at 133) and Cole Moody (No. 24 at 165).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.