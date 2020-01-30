Wyoming wrestling hits West Coast for Oregon State dual

The University of Wyoming wrestling team heads west for a non-conference dual against Oregon State on Friday night with a scheduled 8 p.m. start. The Cowboys come off two dual wins in the last week (against CSU-Bakersfield and Utah Valley) by a combined score of 71-12.
Wyoming (6-7) is anticipated to include its seven ranked wrestlers in the lineup for the dual. Oregon State's only ranked wrestler -- No. 13 Devan Turner at 133 pounds -- is preliminary scheduled to square off against Wyoming leader Montorie Bridges, ranked No. 8 in the nation.
Wyoming natives Hayden Hastings (Sheridan graduate, No. 11 ranked at 174 pounds) and Trevor Jeffries (Thunder Basin graduate, 19-13 in his freshman season) are both included in Wyoming's projected lineup.