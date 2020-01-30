You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming wrestling hits West Coast for Oregon State dual
View Comments
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling hits West Coast for Oregon State dual

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

The University of Wyoming wrestling team heads west for a non-conference dual against Oregon State on Friday night with a scheduled 8 p.m. start. The Cowboys come off two dual wins in the last week (against CSU-Bakersfield and Utah Valley) by a combined score of 71-12.

Wyoming (6-7) is anticipated to include its seven ranked wrestlers in the lineup for the dual. Oregon State's only ranked wrestler -- No. 13 Devan Turner at 133 pounds -- is preliminary scheduled to square off against Wyoming leader Montorie Bridges, ranked No. 8 in the nation.

Wyoming natives Hayden Hastings (Sheridan graduate, No. 11 ranked at 174 pounds) and Trevor Jeffries (Thunder Basin graduate, 19-13 in his freshman season) are both included in Wyoming's projected lineup.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News