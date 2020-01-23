Wyoming wrestling holds first home duals of the season

The University of Wyoming wrestling will compete in front of a home crowd for the first time since early November this weekend in a pair of duals. The Cowboys host Cal State Bakersfield on Friday in Laramie before taking on Utah Valley on Sunday in Green River.

Wyoming (4-7, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off a weekend split with a 34-6 win at North Dakota State and a 17-16 loss at South Dakota State.

The Cowboys enter the weekend with three wrestlers ranked by either TrackWrestling or OpenMat. Montorie Bridges (23-3) is No. 6 at 133 pounds, Jaron Jensen (16-10) is No. 20 at 149, Sheridan native Hayden Hastings (17-4) is No. 10 at 174 and Brian Andrews (20-6) is No. 18 at heavyweight.

