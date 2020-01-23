You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming wrestling holds first home duals of the season
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling holds first home duals of the season

The University of Wyoming wrestling will compete in front of a home crowd for the first time since early November this weekend in a pair of duals. The Cowboys host Cal State Bakersfield on Friday in Laramie before taking on Utah Valley on Sunday in Green River.

Wyoming (4-7, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off a weekend split with a 34-6 win at North Dakota State and a 17-16 loss at South Dakota State.

The Cowboys enter the weekend with three wrestlers ranked by either TrackWrestling or OpenMat. Montorie Bridges (23-3) is No. 6 at 133 pounds, Jaron Jensen (16-10) is No. 20 at 149, Sheridan native Hayden Hastings (17-4) is No. 10 at 174 and Brian Andrews (20-6) is No. 18 at heavyweight.

