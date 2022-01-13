 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling hosts No. 10 Iowa State on Friday in Dual in the Dome

The 19th-ranked University of Wrestling team gets a Big 12 weekend started Friday when the Cowboys host No. 10 Iowa State at the Arena-Auditorium. The action concludes Sunday when UW hosts North Dakota State at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Friday's Dual in the Dome features a trio of top-15 matchups. At 157 pounds, UW's Jacob Wright (No. 11) takes on top-ranked and defending national champion David Carr; Tate Samuelson (No. 14) faces Iowa State's No. 8 Marcus Coleman at 184; and at 197 No. 3 Stephen Buchanan takes on No. 12 Yonger Bastida.

The Cowboys have three other wrestlers in the InterMat Division I rankings in Hayden Hastings (No. 12 at 174), Cole Moody (No. 15 at 165) and Brian Andrews (No. 16 at heavyweight).

Stephen Buchanan 2021 headshot

Buchanan
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

