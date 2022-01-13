Wyoming wrestling hosts No. 10 Iowa State on Friday in Dual in the Dome

The 19th-ranked University of Wrestling team gets a Big 12 weekend started Friday when the Cowboys host No. 10 Iowa State at the Arena-Auditorium. The action concludes Sunday when UW hosts North Dakota State at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Friday's Dual in the Dome features a trio of top-15 matchups. At 157 pounds, UW's Jacob Wright (No. 11) takes on top-ranked and defending national champion David Carr; Tate Samuelson (No. 14) faces Iowa State's No. 8 Marcus Coleman at 184; and at 197 No. 3 Stephen Buchanan takes on No. 12 Yonger Bastida.

The Cowboys have three other wrestlers in the InterMat Division I rankings in Hayden Hastings (No. 12 at 174), Cole Moody (No. 15 at 165) and Brian Andrews (No. 16 at heavyweight).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.