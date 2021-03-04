Wyoming wrestling is set to compete in Big 12 Championships this weekend

The University of Wyoming wrestling team enters this weekend's Big 12 Wrestling Championships with three wrestlers seeded No. 2 in their respective weight classes.

Sheridan native Hayden Hastings (11-1 at 174 pounds), Tate Samuelson (10-2 at 184) and Stephen Buchanan (8-2 at 197) all earned No. 2 seeds while Cole Moody (11-4 at 165) and Brian Andrews (4-3 at 285) are seeded No. 3. Job Greenwood (No. 6 at 133) and Chase Zollman (No. 8 at 141) also earned pre-seeds heading into the meet in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Andrews won the Big 12 title last year to automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships while Hastings, Samuelson and Buchanan all received at-large bids. Unfortunately, last year's national championships were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.