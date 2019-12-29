Wyoming wrestling opens 0-2 at South Beach Duals

The Wyoming wrestling team lost both of its matches at the South Beach Duals on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Cowboys opened the day with a 22-10 loss to No. 16 Missouri and ended it with a 28-9 defeat to No. 23 Cornell.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juniors Jaron Jensen and Brian Andrews were the only Cowboys to go 2-0 on the day. Jensen, ranked No. 24 at 149 pounds, pulled off a 6-5 upset of No. 2 Brock Mauller of Missouri and earned a 3-1 decision against Cornell's Hunter Richard. Andrews won both his matches by decision.

Montorie Bridges at 133 and Dewey Krueger at 157 were the only other Cowboys to pick up victories on the day. Wyoming takes on Michigan State and Old Dominion on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.