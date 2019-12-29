You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming wrestling opens 0-2 at South Beach Duals
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling opens 0-2 at South Beach Duals

The Wyoming wrestling team lost both of its matches at the South Beach Duals on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Cowboys opened the day with a 22-10 loss to No. 16 Missouri and ended it with a 28-9 defeat to No. 23 Cornell.

Juniors Jaron Jensen and Brian Andrews were the only Cowboys to go 2-0 on the day. Jensen, ranked No. 24 at 149 pounds, pulled off a 6-5 upset of No. 2 Brock Mauller of Missouri and earned a 3-1 decision against Cornell's Hunter Richard. Andrews won both his matches by decision.

Montorie Bridges at 133 and Dewey Krueger at 157 were the only other Cowboys to pick up victories on the day. Wyoming takes on Michigan State and Old Dominion on Monday.

Jaron Jensen

Jensen
