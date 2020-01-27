You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming wrestling pins Utah Valley in dual at Green River
View Comments
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling pins Utah Valley in dual at Green River

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming wrestling team won eight of 10 matches Sunday to easily defeat Big 12 Conference foe Utah Valley, 37-9 in an outreach dual at Green River High School.

The Cowboys earned bonus points in five of the victories, with Jake Svihel (125 pounds), Trevor Jeffries (141), Dewey Krueger (157) and Cole Moody (165) all winning by pinfall. At 182, Tate Samuelson won by a major decision.

Also picking up victories for Wyoming were No. 20 Jaron Jensen (149), Stephen Buchanan (197) and No. 18 Brian Andrews (heavyweight).

The only two Cowboys to suffer defeats were No. 6 Montorie Bridges, who was pinned by No. 19 Taylor LaMont in their 133-pound match; and No. 10 Hayden Hastings, who lost in sudden victory to No. 9 Kimball Bastian at 174.

Wyoming returns to action Friday at Oregon State.

Trevor Jeffries

Jeffries
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News