Wyoming wrestling pins Utah Valley in dual at Green River

The University of Wyoming wrestling team won eight of 10 matches Sunday to easily defeat Big 12 Conference foe Utah Valley, 37-9 in an outreach dual at Green River High School.

The Cowboys earned bonus points in five of the victories, with Jake Svihel (125 pounds), Trevor Jeffries (141), Dewey Krueger (157) and Cole Moody (165) all winning by pinfall. At 182, Tate Samuelson won by a major decision.

Also picking up victories for Wyoming were No. 20 Jaron Jensen (149), Stephen Buchanan (197) and No. 18 Brian Andrews (heavyweight).

The only two Cowboys to suffer defeats were No. 6 Montorie Bridges, who was pinned by No. 19 Taylor LaMont in their 133-pound match; and No. 10 Hayden Hastings, who lost in sudden victory to No. 9 Kimball Bastian at 174.

Wyoming returns to action Friday at Oregon State.

