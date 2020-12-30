 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming wrestling releases complete 2021 schedule
View Comments
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling releases complete 2021 schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming wrestling team released its full schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday. The Cowboys, who begin their 13th season under head coach Mark Branch, open the season Sunday when they host Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado.

UW then travels to Columbia, Missouri, on Jan. 8 for duals against Missouri and Central Michigan. The Cowboys remain on the road as they compete at Fresno State on Jan. 16; and take on Utah Valley and Arizona State on Jan. 23 in Orem, Utah.

Wyoming returns home for its next two matches against Big 12 opponents Air Force on Jan. 30 and West Virginia on Feb. 6. UW closes the regular season on Feb. 14 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in a dual tournament that also features defending national champ Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Missouri and Central Oklahoma.

Branch

Branch
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News