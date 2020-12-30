Wyoming wrestling releases complete 2021 schedule

The University of Wyoming wrestling team released its full schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday. The Cowboys, who begin their 13th season under head coach Mark Branch, open the season Sunday when they host Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado.

UW then travels to Columbia, Missouri, on Jan. 8 for duals against Missouri and Central Michigan. The Cowboys remain on the road as they compete at Fresno State on Jan. 16; and take on Utah Valley and Arizona State on Jan. 23 in Orem, Utah.

Wyoming returns home for its next two matches against Big 12 opponents Air Force on Jan. 30 and West Virginia on Feb. 6. UW closes the regular season on Feb. 14 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in a dual tournament that also features defending national champ Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Missouri and Central Oklahoma.

