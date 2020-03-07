You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming wrestling sends four through to Big 12 semifinals
BIG 12 WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling sends four through to Big 12 semifinals

The University of Wyoming wrestling team had a solid start to the Big 12 Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the Cowboys advanced four to the semifinals.

Montorie Bridges got things started with back-to-back decision wins at 133 pounds. The Cowboys then closed the quarterfinals strong as Tate Samuelson at 184, Stephen Buchanan at 197 and Brian Andrews at heavyweight all won their quarterfinal matches.

The Cowboys also had three wrestlers -- Dewey Krueger at 157, Cole Moody at 165 and Hayden Hastings at 174 -- advance past the preliminary round before losing in the quarterfinals.

