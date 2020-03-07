Wyoming wrestling sends four through to Big 12 semifinals

The University of Wyoming wrestling team had a solid start to the Big 12 Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the Cowboys advanced four to the semifinals.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Montorie Bridges got things started with back-to-back decision wins at 133 pounds. The Cowboys then closed the quarterfinals strong as Tate Samuelson at 184, Stephen Buchanan at 197 and Brian Andrews at heavyweight all won their quarterfinal matches.
The Cowboys also had three wrestlers -- Dewey Krueger at 157, Cole Moody at 165 and Hayden Hastings at 174 -- advance past the preliminary round before losing in the quarterfinals.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.