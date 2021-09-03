Wyoming wrestling team begins season No. 13 in dual rankings by Intermat

The University of Wyoming wrestling team will begin the season ranked No. 13 in the nation by Intermat in its dual rankings.

The Cowboys, who finished a program-best fourth at the Big 12 Championships last season, return all seven wrestlers that qualified for last year's NCAA Championships.

Senior Brian Andrews is UW's top-ranked wrestler at No. 8 in the heavyweight division. He is one of six Cowboys ranked in the top 15 of their respective weight classes by Intermat.

Junior Stephen Buchanan, who place eighth at the NCAA Championships to earn All-America honors, is No. 11 at 197; redshirt senior Jacob Wright is No. 12 at 157; Sheridan native Hayden Hastings, a redshirt senior, is No. 14 at 174; senior Tate Samuelson is No. 14 at 184; and redshirt senior Cole Moody is No. 15 at 165. Rounding out the rankings for the Pokes were redshirt senior Chase Zollmann, No. 30 at 141, and junior Job Greenwood, No. 33 at 133.

Andrews, Buchanan, Wright, Hastings, Samuelson, Moody and Zollman all competed in the NCAA Championships last season.

