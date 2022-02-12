Wyoming wrestling team defeats Air Force for third consecutive dual win

The University of Wyoming wrestling team won its third consecutive dual Friday night with a 21-17 victory over Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Cowboys won six of 10 matches, led by No. 4-ranked Stephen Buchanan's 21-5 technical fall victory at 197 pounds. No. 15 Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) also earned bonus points for UW with a 10-0 major decision at 174.
Also picking up victories for the Cowboys were Darren Green at 141, No. 33 Jaron Jensen at 149, No. 14 Jacob Wright at 157 and No. 14 Tate Samuelson at 184.
UW returns to the mat Friday when it travels to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers.
