Wyoming wrestling team has four competing in NCAA Championships this weekend

Stephen Buchanan's bid for back-to-back All-America honors begins Thursday at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

The University of Wyoming junior enters as the No. 2 seed at 197 pounds. Buchanan (23-2) has won 10 consecutive matches, including winning the Big 12 title earlier this month, heading into his match against Army's JT Brown.

Also competing for the Cowboys will be Jacob Wright at 157, Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) at 174 and Tate Samuelson at 184.

Wright, who finished third at the Big 12 Championships, is seeded No. 12 and faces No. 21 Chase Saldate of Michigan State. Hastings, who is competing at the NCAA Championships for the fourth year in a row, is seeded No. 20 coming off a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 Championships and will take on No. 13 Matt Finesilver of Duke in his opening match. Samuelson, who earned an at-large bid, is the No. 21 seed and faces No. 12 Brit Wilson of Northern Illinois.

The first and second rounds are scheduled for Thursday, with the semifinals and quarterfinals slated for Friday. The championships and other placing matches take place Saturday.

