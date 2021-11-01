Wyoming wrestling team ranked 20th in first coaches' poll of season

The University of Wyoming wrestling team was No. 20 in the first National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings of the season released Monday.

The Cowboys return seven NCAA Championship qualifiers from last year's team, including junior All-American Stephen Buchanan. The 197-pounder finished eighth at last year's NCAA meet.

UW also returns seniors Brian Andrews at heavyweight and Tate Samuelson at 184; redshirt seniors Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) at 174, Cole Moody at 165 and Chase Zollmann at 133; and junior Job Greenwood at 141.

The Cowboys begin the 2021-22 campaign Nov. 27 when they host the Cowboys Open.

