Wyoming wrestling will face three teams at West Point Duals

For the second weekend in a row, the University of Wyoming wrestling team will compete in multiple duals. The Cowboys will be at the West Point Duals on Saturday in West Point, New York, where they will face American, North Carolina and host Army.

Wyoming enters the competition with five wrestlers ranked in the Top 25 led by Montorie Bridges, who is No. 7 at 133 pounds with an 18-3 record on the season. Also ranked for UW are Jaron Jensen, No. 18 at 149; Hayden Hastings, No. 10 at 174; Tate Samuelson, No. 16 at 184; and Brian Andrews, No. 18 at heavyweight.