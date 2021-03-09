Wyoming wrestling will send seven Cowboys to NCAA Championships

Add two more names to the list of Wyoming Cowboys who will be competing in the year's NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

On Tuesday it was announced that UW's Chase Zollmann and Jacob Wright both earned at-large selections, giving the Cowboys seven wrestlers at this year's national meet. Zollmann (141 pounds) and Wright (157) both placed fifth at the Big 12 Championships this pas weekend.

UW's Cole Moody (165), Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (187) and Brian Andrews (285) all earned silver medals at the Big 12 Championships to punch their NCAA tickets. Sheridan native Hayden Hastings (174) finished third to earn his spot in the NCAA Championships, which is scheduled for March 18-20 in St. Louis.

