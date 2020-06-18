Wyoming's Anna Gillis out to make the most of extended eligibility

LARAMIE — Anna Gillis is thankful for a lot of reasons.
After initially worrying that her days of competition at the University of Wyoming were over, Gillis now knows that’s not the case. Gillis, a hammer thrower for UW’s track and field team, is one of the seniors that will be back next spring after the NCAA granted another year of eligibility to student-athletes in spring sports who had their seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So not only does Gillis get to put off entering the job market for another year, but she will also remain on scholarship for her final season in the brown and gold.
“I’m super happy to have another year because I definitely felt like I had more in me,” Gillis said. “I’m really excited about next year once things open up.”
That feeling is in stark contrast to Gillis’ first thought when sports came to a halt back in March. The reality of the situation, Gillis said, didn’t hit her until she went to Walmart to buy everything from dog food to toilet paper only to find almost nothing on the shelves as people prepared to quarantine.
At that point, Gillis, who arrived at UW two years ago after spending two seasons at Saddleback (California) College, figured her final season of eligibility would be canceled, which was later confirmed by various media reports.
“It took me a second to process it, and I definitely was emotional,” said Gibbs, a native of San Clemente, California. “I was driving home (in Laramie) one day when it hit me, and I was like, ‘What if it’s all over?’ I was like, ‘I’m not ready to be done.’
“It kind of just seemed like the world was ending for a second.”
Unlike other spring sports, though, UW’s track and field team didn’t get a single outdoor competition in before the season was canceled, so Gillis was hopeful the NCAA would grant eligibility relief. The hope became reality on March 30 when the Division I Council extended eligibility for athletes in spring sports, but college sports’ governing body put the onus on its member institutions to fund the scholarships for seniors who elected to return for another year of competition.
Gillis’ first inclination was to return to UW, but not knowing whether the school would be able to find a way to keep her on scholarship made her think about whether she would’ve wanted to put that financial burden on her parents.
“They still support me for the most part, and I don’t know if I would’ve wanted to put them through another year of college,” Gillis said. “It would’ve been a discussion between my parents and I to figure out what to do. I’m sure they would’ve wanted me to (stay in college), but yeah, that’s a tough one.”
But that conversation never happened thanks to a $100,000 donation UW football coach Craig Bohl and his wife, Leia, made to the athletic department to fund those extra scholarships. Gillis said she will be on scholarship at the same rate she was during the last academic year.
“It was just amazing. I was just so thankful,” Gillis said. “I can’t wait to see him, give him a hug and tell him thank you.”
Gillis received her undergraduate degree in May but said she still isn’t exactly sure what kind of job she wants to pursue. So once Gillis knew she wouldn’t have to pay her own way if she decided to return to UW for graduate school, it essentially made her decision for her.
“I’ve been here (in Laramie) just kind of waiting on how things play out,” Gilis said. “I didn’t really have to think about staying out here another year because I was like there’s no point in being done because I wanted to have my whole senior season, and I won’t get a job next year. So it just made sense for me to stay.”
Gillis also has a year of indoor eligibility left, so her final season of competition will actually start during the winter. She said her individual goals next season are to continue improving to the point where she scores at both the Mountain West indoor and outdoor championships.
Gillis also wants to set new personal records. She posted a career-best weight throw of 53 feet, 7 inches during the MW indoor championships last fall. Her longest outdoor hammer throw measured 172-0 at the Tom Benich Invitational in March 2019.
Gillis can’t express enough gratitude for the chance to do all of it one more time.
“I’m just excited to have another year with these guys and to be a part of the team and go cheer on the football team,” she said. “It’s just a good vibe to be around.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
