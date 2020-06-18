Wyoming's Anna Gillis out to make the most of extended eligibility

But that conversation never happened thanks to a $100,000 donation UW football coach Craig Bohl and his wife, Leia, made to the athletic department to fund those extra scholarships. Gillis said she will be on scholarship at the same rate she was during the last academic year.

“It was just amazing. I was just so thankful,” Gillis said. “I can’t wait to see him, give him a hug and tell him thank you.”

Gillis received her undergraduate degree in May but said she still isn’t exactly sure what kind of job she wants to pursue. So once Gillis knew she wouldn’t have to pay her own way if she decided to return to UW for graduate school, it essentially made her decision for her.

“I’ve been here (in Laramie) just kind of waiting on how things play out,” Gilis said. “I didn’t really have to think about staying out here another year because I was like there’s no point in being done because I wanted to have my whole senior season, and I won’t get a job next year. So it just made sense for me to stay.”

Gillis also has a year of indoor eligibility left, so her final season of competition will actually start during the winter. She said her individual goals next season are to continue improving to the point where she scores at both the Mountain West indoor and outdoor championships.