 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW MEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Wyoming's Cameron Burkett, Kareem Mersal earn MW track weekly honors

  • 0
Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championship

Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett celebrates his state record throw of of 65 feet, 10.25 inches in the shot put at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships on May 21 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Two Wyoming Cowboys earned Mountain West track & field honors Tuesday.

Former Kelly Walsh standout Cameron Burkett was named the MW freshman of the week after winning the shot put at UW's Power Meet on Saturday with a throw of 57 feet, 5.5 inches.

Burkett set the all-class state record in the event back on May 21 at the state meet with a mark of 65-10.5.

Mersal, the reigning MW champion in the long jump, went 25-00.5 to win the event at the Power Meet. The native of Egypt was named the MW male athlete of the week.

Wyoming's next competition will be at the Potts Invite on Jan. 13 in Boulder, Colorado.

+1 
Kareem Mersal headshot

Mersal
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News