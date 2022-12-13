Wyoming's Cameron Burkett, Kareem Mersal earn MW track weekly honors

Two Wyoming Cowboys earned Mountain West track & field honors Tuesday.

Former Kelly Walsh standout Cameron Burkett was named the MW freshman of the week after winning the shot put at UW's Power Meet on Saturday with a throw of 57 feet, 5.5 inches.

Burkett set the all-class state record in the event back on May 21 at the state meet with a mark of 65-10.5.

Mersal, the reigning MW champion in the long jump, went 25-00.5 to win the event at the Power Meet. The native of Egypt was named the MW male athlete of the week.

Wyoming's next competition will be at the Potts Invite on Jan. 13 in Boulder, Colorado.