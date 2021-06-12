 Skip to main content
Wyoming's Colton Paller earns All-America status at NCAA Track & Field Championship
NCAA TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP

University of Wyoming senior Colton Paller finished seventh in the discus Friday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon, to earn All-America honors.

Paller, who entered the meet seeded No. 21 out of 24 competitors, unleashed a throw of 186 feet, 6 inches on his second throw.

"The mentality was working tonight, Paller said in a release. "I said I was going to medal, and that's what I did."

Paller is the first Cowboy to earn All-American honors in the discus since Mason Finley in 2014.

Also Friday, former Natrona County standout Lauren Taubert was in 14th place in the women's heptathlon after four events. Taubert, a senior at Kansas State, finished ninth in the 200-meter dash (24.76 seconds), 11th in the 100 hurdles (13.69), 13th in the high jump (5-05.25) and 19th in the shot put (36-04.75).

Taubert, who has been battling a leg injury the past few weeks, is a four-time All-America for the Wildcats.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

