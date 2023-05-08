University of Wyoming head tennis coach Dean Clower was recognized as the Mountain West coach of the year on Monday.

The longtime Cowgirls' coach guided UW to the program's first MW regular-season championship with a 9-1 conference mark. Wyoming, which lost to San Jose State in the quarterfinals of the MW Championships, was invited to compete in the inaugural Universal Tennis NIT Championships beginning next week in Atlanta.

This is the second coach of the year honor for Clower, who also won the award in 2015.

Sophie Zehender was an all-MW doubles and singles player for the Cowgirls this season, with Maria Oreshkina earning all-MW honors in singles and Ana Fernandez in doubles.