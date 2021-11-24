 Skip to main content
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming's Jackie McBride earns fifth all-Mountain West volleyball honors

University of Wyoming senior Jackie McBride made Mountain West history on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Aurora, Colorado, was named to the all-conference team for a record fifth time.

McBride had 145 kills, led the Cowgirls with 55 blocks and was third in the MW with a .383 hitting percentage.

She finished her UW career No. 1 in sets played (502), No. 3 in hitting percentage (.338), No. 5 in blocks (549) and No. 9 in kills (1,085).

UNLV senior outside hitter Mariena Hayden was honored as the Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Jackie McBride headshot 2021

McBride
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

