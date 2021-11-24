Wyoming's Jackie McBride earns fifth all-Mountain West volleyball honors

University of Wyoming senior Jackie McBride made Mountain West history on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Aurora, Colorado, was named to the all-conference team for a record fifth time.
McBride had 145 kills, led the Cowgirls with 55 blocks and was third in the MW with a .383 hitting percentage.
She finished her UW career No. 1 in sets played (502), No. 3 in hitting percentage (.338), No. 5 in blocks (549) and No. 9 in kills (1,085).
UNLV senior outside hitter Mariena Hayden was honored as the Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.