Wyoming's Jackie McBride earns fifth all-Mountain West volleyball honors

University of Wyoming senior Jackie McBride made Mountain West history on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Aurora, Colorado, was named to the all-conference team for a record fifth time.

McBride had 145 kills, led the Cowgirls with 55 blocks and was third in the MW with a .383 hitting percentage.

She finished her UW career No. 1 in sets played (502), No. 3 in hitting percentage (.338), No. 5 in blocks (549) and No. 9 in kills (1,085).

UNLV senior outside hitter Mariena Hayden was honored as the Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

