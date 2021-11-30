Wyoming's Job Greenwood earns Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors

University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore Job Greenwood was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday.

Competing at 133 pounds, Greenwood got his season off to an impressive start by winning the Cowboy Open on Saturday in Laramie. Greenwood went 3-0 on the day, defeating No. 8 Michael McGee of Arizona State 3-2 in the championship match.

Also winning titles for the Cowboys at the meet were Tate Samuelson, Stephen Buchanan and Cooper Voorhees, who was wrestling unattached.

UW is back in action this weekend at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

