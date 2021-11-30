Wyoming's Job Greenwood earns Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors

University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore Job Greenwood was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday.
Competing at 133 pounds, Greenwood got his season off to an impressive start by winning the Cowboy Open on Saturday in Laramie. Greenwood went 3-0 on the day, defeating No. 8 Michael McGee of Arizona State 3-2 in the championship match.
Also winning titles for the Cowboys at the meet were Tate Samuelson, Stephen Buchanan and Cooper Voorhees, who was wrestling unattached.
UW is back in action this weekend at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.