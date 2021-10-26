 Skip to main content
Wyoming's Katelyn Blattner is named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING

Wyoming's Katelyn Blattner is named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming fifth-year senior Katelyn Blattner was recognized as the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week on Tuesday.

At the Rocky Mountain Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday, Blattner won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 3.56 seconds and placed second in both the 200 free and the 200 backstroke.

Blattner is the two-time MW champion in both the 200 free and the 500 free.

Blattner and the Cowgirls are back in action Oct. 4 when they host Northern Colorado at Laramie High School.

Katelyn Blattner 2021 headshot

Blattner
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

