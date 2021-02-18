 Skip to main content
Wyoming's Katelyn Blattner wins 500-yard freestyle at Mountain West Championship
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

Wyoming's Katelyn Blattner wins 500-yard freestyle at Mountain West Championship

Wyoming senior Katelyn Blattner defended her 500-yard freestyle title Thursday night at the Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championship in Las Vegas.

Blattner won the event with a time of 4 minutes, 47.33 seconds to pace the Cowgirls in the second day of competition. Senior Hannah Mclean-Leonard advanced to the finals in the 200 IM, finishing sixth with a time of 2:03.43.

Also Thursday, UW's 400 medley relay team placed fourth. On Wednesday, the 800 free relay team was third and the 200 medley relay team finished fourth.

The MW Championship run through Saturday.

