Wyoming's Melissa Mirafuentes is named top diver at Mountain West Championship
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

University of Wyoming sophomore Melissa Mirafuentes added to the Cowgirls' gold-medal haul at the Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Mirafuentes won the platform diving competition with a season-best score of 280.5 points in the finals to give UW three first-place finishes at the season-ending meet. Mirafuentes also was named the MW Championship Diver of the Meet for the second year in a row.

Also Saturday, senior Katelyn Blattner, who won gold in both the 200 free and 500 free earlier in the week, finished second in the 200 back. Freshman Sage Morton (Laramie) was third in the 1650 free and senior Hannah Mclean-Leonard took fourth in the 200 fly.

The Cowgirls finished in fourth place with 965 points. UNLV won the title with 1,349 points, followed by Nevada (1,340) and San Diego State (1,309).

