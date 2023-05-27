Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wyoming's Ryker Holtzen set a school record in the 3000-meter steeplechase Friday night at the NCAA West First Round in Sacramento, California.

The sophomore finished with a time of 8 minutes, 42.51 seconds to finish 20th in the race.

Junior Seth Bruxvoort finished 39th with a time of 9:01.49.

Also Friday, UW sophomore Jacob White was 20th in the 5000-meter run in 13:57.64.

Senior Katelyn Mitchem was schedule to compete in the steeplechase and the 5k Saturday night.

On Wednesday, junior Kareem Mersal placed 12th in the long jump with a mark of 25 feet, 0.5 inches to qualify for the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. Freshman Cameron Burkett (Kelly Walsh) finished 39th in the shot put with a toss of 55-11.75.