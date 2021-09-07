 Skip to main content
Wyoming's Seth Bruxvoort wins Mountain West cross country weekly honors
UW MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming's Seth Bruxvoort wins Mountain West cross country weekly honors

The University of Wyoming's Seth Bruxvoort was named the Mountain West men's cross country athlete of the week on Tuesday. Bruvoort placed second at the Wyoming Invite on Saturday at the Little America course in Cheyenne.

The redshirt sophomore from Fort Collins, Colorado, finished with a time of 15 minutes in the 5k race. Dillon Powell from Colorado School of Mines won the race in 14:54.6.

In their first meet of the season the Cowboys finished second as a team behind Colorado State. UW's next meet is Sept 24 at the Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Seth Bruxvoort headshot

Bruxvoort
