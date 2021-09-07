Wyoming's Seth Bruxvoort wins Mountain West cross country weekly honors

The University of Wyoming's Seth Bruxvoort was named the Mountain West men's cross country athlete of the week on Tuesday. Bruvoort placed second at the Wyoming Invite on Saturday at the Little America course in Cheyenne.
The redshirt sophomore from Fort Collins, Colorado, finished with a time of 15 minutes in the 5k race. Dillon Powell from Colorado School of Mines won the race in 14:54.6.
In their first meet of the season the Cowboys finished second as a team behind Colorado State. UW's next meet is Sept 24 at the Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.