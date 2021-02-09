Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan is named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

University of Wyoming sophomore Stephen Buchanan was honored as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after a weekend in which he knocked off the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds.
On Saturday, Buchanan scored a late takedown to earn an 8-7 decision over West Virginia's Noah Adams. Buchanan's victory helped the Cowboys defeat the Mountaineers 21-12. Buchanan, who entered the weekend ranked No. 14 at 197, improved to 6-2 on the season. He is the first UW wrestler since Bryce Meredith in 2017 to defeat a wrestler ranked No. 1.
The Cowboys return to the mat this weekend when they travel to Oklahoma State to compete in the Cowboy Challenge.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
