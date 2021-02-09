 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan is named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week
View Comments
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan is named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming sophomore Stephen Buchanan was honored as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after a weekend in which he knocked off the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds.

On Saturday, Buchanan scored a late takedown to earn an 8-7 decision over West Virginia's Noah Adams. Buchanan's victory helped the Cowboys defeat the Mountaineers 21-12. Buchanan, who entered the weekend ranked No. 14 at 197, improved to 6-2 on the season. He is the first UW wrestler since Bryce Meredith in 2017 to defeat a wrestler ranked No. 1.

The Cowboys return to the mat this weekend when they travel to Oklahoma State to compete in the Cowboy Challenge.

Stephen Buchanan

Buchanan
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 86: Back in the saddle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News