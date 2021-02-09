Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan is named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

University of Wyoming sophomore Stephen Buchanan was honored as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after a weekend in which he knocked off the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds.

On Saturday, Buchanan scored a late takedown to earn an 8-7 decision over West Virginia's Noah Adams. Buchanan's victory helped the Cowboys defeat the Mountaineers 21-12. Buchanan, who entered the weekend ranked No. 14 at 197, improved to 6-2 on the season. He is the first UW wrestler since Bryce Meredith in 2017 to defeat a wrestler ranked No. 1.

The Cowboys return to the mat this weekend when they travel to Oklahoma State to compete in the Cowboy Challenge.

