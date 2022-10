University of Wyoming freshman Tierney Barlow was honored as the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Cowgirls to five-game road sweeps last week.

The 5-foot-10 outside hitter had 12 kills against both New Mexico and Air Force as the Cowgirls improved to 6-10 overall and 2-2 in MW action.

Barlow is currently second in the MW with a .390 hitting percentage overall and .517 in league play.