PALM DESERT, California – The Cowboys entered Friday’s final round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate with a six-stroke lead and they never relinquished that lead on way to a three-stroke victory over second-place Fresno State.

It is the first time the Pokes have won the team title at their own tournament, held on the par-72, 7,305-yard Classic Club, in its 15-year history.

UW finished with a 54-hole total of 857 (-7) to outlast Fresno State's team score of 860 (-4). Colorado finished third at 863 (-1), six strokes back of the Cowboys.

The victory marks the second tournament title of the 2022-23 season for UW, which also captured the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational during the fall.

“I’m proud of the guys,” said UW coach Joe Jensen. “They battled and I’m happy for them. This group is working hard and today they saw the results of their hard work.

“I can’t say enough about the balance we had all week. To have six individuals finish in the Top 25 is great to see. This type of balance is what it takes to win a team title."

The Cowboys had six individuals finish in the top 25 of the tournament field of 90 golfers.

Sophomore Jaren Calkins was UW’s top finisher, tying for fourth place at 213 (-3). He fired a final round of 70 (-2) on Friday.

Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Tyler Severin tied for 10th at 215 (-1). Both seniors shot final rounds of 71 (-1) for UW’s other sub-par scores in the final round.

Sophomores Kristof Panke and Cade McLaughlin each tied for 15th with final scores of 217 (+1). Fellow sophomore Patrick Azevedo rounded out the team scoring for the Pokes, tying for 23rd at 219 (+3).

Junior Jimmy Dales, playing as an individual, tied for 28th at 221 (+5), and sophomore Aidan Mann, also competing as an individual, tied for 62nd at 230 (+14).

The Cowboys’ second tournament win of the season marks the first time since 2017 that a Wyoming men’s golf team has won two team titles in the same season. UW won the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational and the Wyoming Southern Dunes Invitational during the fall portion of the 2017-18 season.

This year’s individual champion of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate was Matthew Manganello of Fresno State, who finished with a 54-hole total of 208 (-8), to win by three strokes over Dylan McDermott of Colorado, who shot a 211 (-5).

UW returns to action on Monday and Tuesday at the Lamkin San Diego Classic to be played at the San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Calif.