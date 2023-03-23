LARAMIE – Craig Bohl admitted there was some initial panic inside the High Altitude Performance Center in the days after Wyoming’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory to cap the 2021 season.

Ten players from the defense entered the transfer portal. This list of household names included Power 5-conference bound standouts Keyon Blankenbaker (Texas Tech), Solomon Byrd (USC), C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma), Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern).

The storm was calmed with talented young players making the most of their opportunities to fill the void. The coaching staff also filled in some gaps with a incoming transfers.

The Cowboys finished 47th in the FBS in points allowed (23.9 ppg) and 53rd in yards per play (5.35) during last season’s 7-6 finish.

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel returns 18 players from the two-deep and there are lofty expectations for the unit entering the 2023 season.

Here are five key storylines to follow on defense during UW's spring practice, which begins Tuesday:

The English protégé

Bohl’s full-time staff remained intact during the offseason save for one notable change: Longtime assistant Marty English retired in February.

English spent the last three seasons as the Pokes’ defensive ends coach and 12 of his 37 seasons in coaching at UW.

The program replaced English with one of his protégés, Brian Hendricks, who was previously the defensive ends coach at Illinois State, Montana and the Colorado School of Mines after playing linebacker for the Cowboys from 2008-11.

Hendricks inherits the productive duo of DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders, who combined for 26.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks last season.

UW’s finished 67th in tackles for loss (5.6 per game) and 19th in sacks (2.9 per game) in 2022.

With 10 defensive ends on the roster listed as freshmen or sophomores, Hendricks will be charged with developing the position, something English mastered ahead of last year’s successful transition to the portal era.

Bohl will also count on Hendricks, a Burlington, Colorado, native whose father and grandfather played for rival Colorado State, to mine the recruiting trail south of the state line for hidden talent like English did over the decades.

“Brian Hendricks embodies term ‘Cowboy tough,’” Bohl said after making the hire on Feb. 23. “Brian was an outstanding player here at Wyoming and was elected a team captain here, which is one of the finest honors a player can receive. …

"Our defensive ends will really benefit from Brian's coaching, and I know he will represent the University of Wyoming well."

Linebacker U

Easton Gibbs had already proven himself as a solid linebacker playing alongside Chad Muma in 2020 and 2021.

The move from the weak side to the middle linebacker spot went about as well as anyone, including Gibbs, could have hoped for last season, given the tradition at the position since Logan Wilson stepped on campus.

Gibbs led UW and finished 16th nationally with 121 tackles. The 6-2, 235-pound junior is back to lead the defense with an eye on eventually joining Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) and Muma (Jacksonville Jaguars) in the NFL.

The competition between Shae Suiaunoa, Cole DeMarzo, Connor Shay and Read Sunn will also be important this spring, as well as the development of Nic Talich, Brent VanderVeen and Micah Young in a linebacker room held to a high standard.

“It definitely has been interesting,” Gibbs said of following in the famous footsteps of Wilson and Muma. “I learned a lot from those guys so I tried to take in as much as I could and follow in their steps as much as I could. I kind of learned how to be a better leader. I knew coming in I’d have to step up in that role. I wasn’t a huge vocal guy out there and I’ve kind of figured that out a little bit now.”

Decorated interior

One of the reasons there is so much optimism about the defense is because of the experience at the interior position on the line of scrimmage.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole are both worthy all-Mountain West first team candidates this fall if they can stay healthy.

Godbout had 11 quarterback hits and 33 tackles before missing the second half of the season due to a foot injury. Bertagnole had 6.5 sacks and 51 tackles before missing UW's losses to Boise State and Fresno State.

Gavin Meyer played at a high level filling in for Godbout and Caleb Robinson flashed his potential rotating behind Bertagnole.

Ethan Drewes, Jaden Williams and Ben Florentine also accrued invaluable experience last season. Defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles has also added some touted recruits to the mix.

“All I know is we’ve got a bunch of dogs and anybody that goes in really steps up to the plate,” said Meyer, who contributed 4.0 sacks and 40 tackles in 2022. “We have a bunch of guys that are going to be able to come back for a year, a couple years, and that’s going to be really interesting to see with the skill level and the experience level where we’re at."

Pokes need more picks

The Cowboys ranked 51st in passing yards allowed (217.0 ypg) and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5) last season.

The secondary definitely did its part to help UW allow an average of 370.5 total yards per game, which ranked 56th in the FBS.

But the Pokes only had six interceptions (five by defensive backs), which was tied for 112th nationally, and struggled to stop the best quarterbacks on the schedule.

Sawvel, who coaches the safeties, will be looking for the back end of his defense to create more turnovers in 2023.

UW returns four regular starters in strong safety Wyett Ekeler (67 tackles, seven pass breakups), free safety Isaac White (66 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss), cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (one interception, eight pass breakups) and nickelback Wrook Brown (37 tackles, three pass breakups).

Starting cornerback Cam Stone (two interceptions, 10 pass breakups) transferred to Hawaii.

Deron Harrell, who transferred in from Wisconsin last season, adds experience at cornerback and made a key interception in the end zone in the Border War win over Colorado State.

The staff is excited about the potential of Kolbey Taylor, who started the Arizona Bowl in Stone’s spot but was ejected on the first series for a targeting penalty, and redshirt freshman nickelback Malique Singleton.

Junior college transfer Tyrecus Davis will also compete during the spring and was a key addition after making five interceptions at Navarro Community College.

“Right now, we do a good enough job to keep ourselves in it. We’ve got to get to a point where we become a little more dominant,” Sawvel said last season. “We’re not a senior-laden group so it’s not like this is your final shot at it. You have a group that still needs to grow and continue to get better.”

The Harsh reality

The Pokes welcome back some potential impact players, including defensive end Sabastian Harsh, who suffered season-ending injuries before the 2022 season even kicked off.

Bohl raved about Harsh, a 6-3, 242-pound sophomore, as a potential breakout star before he went down with a devastating leg injury near the end of fall camp.

Harris and Siders stepped into the spotlight but the third defensive end in the rotation, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, transferred to Oregon State in January.

“That’s a big hole,” Sawvel said after Harsh was lost the week before the opener at Illinois. “He was probably the most versatile player, the most consistent player, probably the best of that group. Anytime you go into a game without one of your top guys at a position that creates a challenge. That’s part of it. Everybody else has to step up and do their part and there’s an opportunity in availability for other people to do that.

“We’ll just look forward to when Sabastian gets back.”

Now it’s time for Harsh to finally shine. He will be joined on the comeback trail by fellow defensive end Keelan Cox, an Alabama transfer, who suffered a season-ending hip injury last August.

Nickelback Buck Coors and safety TJ Urban will also try to make an impact on defense after rehabbing serious injuries.

UW, one of the youngest teams in the country last season, already has the third-most returning production in the FBS entering spring practice.

The Pokes’ defense only lost five players to the portal during the last cycle and one player to graduation.

“I think we’ve come a really long way,” Gibbs said. “Young squad. I’m super proud. It’s an emotionally invested team, and I think it will be that for a long time here.”

