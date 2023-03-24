LARAMIE – Woody Hayes would love Wyoming’s offense.

The legendary Ohio State coach once said “three things can happen when you pass, and two of them are bad.”

The quote spawned the term "three yards and a cloud of dust" to describe Hayes' philosophy.

The Cowboys, who had another bad season throwing the ball, actually averaged 4.9 yards and a cloud of dust last season.

Despite returning a veteran quarterback, a dangerous pass-catching tight end and adding some experience at wide receiver via the transfer portal, the Pokes will continue to be a run-first (and second and sometimes third) offense under 10th-year head coach Craig Bohl.

UW, which ranked 33rd in the FBS in average yards per rushing attempt and 44th in rushing yards (181.4 ypg), will lean on a bruising offensive line and a deep stable of running backs again this fall.

“To be able to put that on our shoulders, that’s what we dream is to turn this thing into inside run,” right tackle Frank Crum said last season. “I wouldn’t say we’re trying to just have our focus on 300 rushing yards because that can take your mind off other things, but it’s definitely a good goal. If we can obtain it again it puts us in good position to win football games.”

Here are five key storylines to follow on offense during UW’s spring practice, which begins Tuesday:

Peasley back as QB1

Starting quarterback Andrew Peasley returns for one last ride with the Pokes after transferring from Utah State last season.

Peasley struggled in his UW debut at Illinois and in the loss to Ohio at the Arizona Bowl to close the 7-6 campaign. The super senior completed 52.4% of his passes for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

UW ranked 125th in passing yards (132.2 ypg) in 2022. Only Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico, UConn and UMass produced fewer yards through the air.

Despite the anemic air attack, Peasley is the clear favorite to be taking the snaps when the Pokes open the season on Sept. 2 against Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium.

“It was positive,” Peasley said of his first season at UW. “If you look back to before we even started playing there was a lot of people who didn’t think we were going to be very good because there wasn’t a lot of experience, we were a young team. Then you go to the Illinois game, and it obviously didn’t go well. To end up 7-5 (in the regular season) is really good, in my opinion.

“It’s hard to win in college football. I’ve been part of teams that have been really bad and really good. It takes a lot of a team effort to get seven wins.”

If Peasley can just be an average Mountain West quarterback, statistically speaking, UW should win more than seven games in 2023.

Last year’s backup, Jayden Clemons, will try to take another step forward this spring. The Utah transfer threw the winning touchdown against Colorado State and the losing interception against Boise State in relief of an injured Peasley.

“I’ve definitely learned how to manage our role with the team, manage playing and the potential off-the-field ups and downs that can go with that,” Clemons said last season. “And just kind of how to go about my business in a way that is effective and efficient. Before this year I really didn’t have experience traveling and preparing for games each and every week, especially at the quarterback position.

“Being able to have a veteran guy like (Peasley) to kind of show me the ropes and not run too hot and too cold and take it as it comes definitely helped.”

There are some talented young quarterbacks on campus the staff hopes to develop into dynamic starters down the road.

Sophomore Evan Svoboda (6-5, 245), redshirt freshman Caden Becker (6-4, 230) and true freshman Kaden Anderson (6-4, 221) are closer to the Josh Allen physical profile than Peasley (6-2, 213) and Clemons (6-1, 210).

Waylee leads the way

UW’s offensive staff sprung into action the moment Harrison Waylee’s name popped up in the portal. Running backs coach Gordie Haug quickly booked a trip to DeKalb, Illinois, to recruit the Northern Illinois transfer.

“I think he fits what we look for in the running back room with the dynamic explosiveness,” Haug said after the Cowboys signed Waylee. “Him being ready to roll, I mean, that’s one thing we’re really excited about.”

Waylee rushed for 179 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, against UW in 2021. Bohl said the performance is “embedded in my brain,” even though the Pokes pulled out the win.

Now the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Waylee will be wearing brown and gold.

The chance to replace Titus Swen, who rushed for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, as the featured back in an offense that features running backs was obviously attractive to Waylee, who rushed for 1,929 yards during his time at NIU.

But the job won’t just be handed to him.

Dawaiian McNeely, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry and finished as the team’s second-leading rusher (356 yards) behind Swen, is capable of carrying the load for the Pokes if he can stay healthy.

Jordon Vaughn rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Arizona Bowl, which was his first career start following Swen's dismissal from the team, McNeely suffering an injury and Joseph Braasch entering the transfer portal.

D.Q. James will miss spring practice while recovering from injury, but offensive coordinator Tim Polasek will also try to get the sophomore with world-class speed on the field in the fall.

There is some intriguing young talent joining the competition with the return of redshirt freshman LJ Richardson and the addition of 2023 recruits Keany Parks and Tyler Jacklich.

Junior Jeremy Hollingsworth will try to carve out a role in the rotation after missing last season with an injury.

What can Brown do for Peasley?

UW’s leading receiver transferred for the second consecutive offseason with Joshua Cobbs leaving for Houston a year after Isaiah Neyor left for Texas.

Now it’s time for another talented Texan – Alex Brown – to make the most of his opportunity to be the No. 1 receiver. The 6-4, 198-pound junior only caught six passes for 69 yards last season, but one of those receptions was the game-winning touchdown in the Border War.

That memorable pass was thrown by Clemons. Brown will have to develop the same chemistry with Peasley to emerge as the go-to-guy this fall.

“In the past, some of the other guys who are no longer here kind of took more of the spotlight as far as looking for the tall, angular guy that can stretch the field,” Bohl said when asked about Brown. “I’m not naming names. So, he was kind of in the background. Coming into this year he didn’t do some things in practice good. … He sure did in a big-time moment. It’s great to see.”

Tight end Treyton Welch is currently Peasley’s favorite target after finishing with 22 receptions for 308 yards and a team-high five touchdowns last season.

Veteran wide receivers Wyatt Wieland (299 yards, one touchdown) and Will Pelissier (101 yards, one touchdown) will also compete for starting spots. Ryan Marquez, Jaylen Sargent and Caleb Merritt all caught passes in the Arizona Bowl.

True freshman Justin Stevenson enrolled early looking to make an early impact and Gunner Gentry is making his way back from another injury.

Productive incoming transfers Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie (Vanderbilt) will join the fray in the summer.

The blue chip

UW is a developmental program that rarely signs touted players also being pursued by SEC programs.

But on Feb. 2, 2022, the Pokes signed four-star prospect Deshawn Woods, the highest-ranked recruit in program history, after his de-commitment from Missouri.

After a redshirt season, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Woods will have a chance to compete for a starting spot with the graduation of left tackle Eric Abojei and left guard Zach Watts.

UW’s offensive line returns full-time starters Crum (right tackle), Emmanuel Pregnon (right guard) and Nofoafia Tulafono (center). Jack Walsh and Caden Barnett made spot starts and played well as redshirt freshmen.

“All I can tell you is I absolutely love being around this kid,” Polasek, who started recruiting Woods when he was still Iowa’s offensive line coach, said during fall camp. “His natural movement skills are on par with the top-end guys I was around. His approach is so far so good. The biggest challenge for Deshawn is how good can he be away from us when we’re not every step of the way showing him?

“But he’s a talented guy. I don’t care about stars; I don’t necessarily know about stars. I’m a guy that thinks the only time you should use stars is to look back on your process with guys.”

Forrest Scheel, who is listed at 6-7, 295 pounds, is another viable candidate at left tackle after backing Abojei up. Developing a backup center behind Tulafono will also be important this spring with the graduation of Marco Machado.

The red shoe diaries

Technically, John Hoyland is a special teams player, but Bohl views the steady placekicker and a key cog in UW’s conservative offense.

Hoyland, a freshman all-American in 2020, emerged as a Lou Groza Award contender last season after making 22 field goals in 25 attempts, including four from over 50 yards.

The Pokes finished 110th nationally in scoring (21.2 points per game) but were tied for sixth with Alabama in made field goals per game (1.7).

For his career, Hoyland has made 84.6% of his field goals and is 78-for-78 on extra points. His 55-yard field goal against Tulsa last season is the fourth-longest for a Cowboy behind Dan Christopulous (62 yards vs. Colorado State in 1977), Billy Vinnedge (57 yards vs. Air Force in 2007) and Aaron Elling (56 yards vs. CSU in 1999).

With a stout defense and a run-first offense, Hoyland and his red kicking shoe will be featured again in 2023, starting with the spring game on April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.

