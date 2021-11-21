Five takeaways from Wyoming Cowboys' 44-17 victory over Utah State Aggies

LOGAN, Utah -- Maybe Wyoming needs to manufacture some more trophy games in the Mountain West.

The Cowboys topped their most impressive performance of the season -- the 31-17 Border War win over Colorado State -- with Saturday night’s 44-17 razing of Utah State here at Maverik Stadium.

The refurbished Bronze Boot will have Jim Bridger’s Rifle to keep it company in the High Altitude Performance Center this year.

And the Pokes will be favored to keep the Paniolo Trophy in the regular-season finale against Hawaii.

“We love trophies,” Cameron Stone said after sparking the blowout with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. “Hopefully we can get another one. We’re all excited, we’re all ready. It was great.”

UW is now bowl-eligible with a 6-5 overall record (2-5 MWC). The Aggies (8-3, 5-2) can still win the Mountain Division and play for the conference championship with a win at New Mexico and a Boise State loss at No. 22 San Diego State.

Here are five takeaways from the Cowboys’ most impressive victory of the season:

1. Levi Williams should have started against New Mexico

Williams has improved in each of his four starts. The 6-foot-5 third-year sophomore finished 12-for-15 passing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Aggies.

It was refreshing for Cowboy fans to see their quarterback make Utah State pay dearly for loading the box to stop the run.

Williams was angry with himself for throwing an errant pass on the first snap of the game and “salty” about the officials not calling safety Shaq Bond for pass-interference on his pick at the 2-yard line.

“That’s who I want to be,” Williams said after completing 80% of his throws and averaging 16.1 yards per pass attempt. “Obviously, not perfect. The interception was hard, but I don’t regret throwing that ball. If we don’t get P.I.’d there, I think that’s a touchdown.

“It was a great night and a great team win.”

If Williams would have started against New Mexico instead of Sean Chambers, who continued to struggle with accuracy and turnovers in the absurd 14-3 loss to the Lobos, the Pokes would likely have won their homecoming game.

The momentum may have also set the table for this breakout road performance to have occurred at San Jose State or Boise State.

Better late than never for the Pokes, who appear to be headed for the postseason with Williams making a case to be the long-term starter at UW.

“I think he played his butt off,” running back Titus Swen said of Williams. “He got a little banged up, bruised up, and he went back out there and led us to victory.”

2. Enjoy the last dance in Laramie with Chad Muma

UW will honor some beloved seniors this Saturday, including defensive end Garrett Crall, center Keegan Cryder, running back Xazavian Valladay and injured wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt.

Fans will also get to enjoy the greatness of Chad Muma one last time at War Memorial Stadium.

The Butkus Award semifinalist followed up his 14-tackle performance at Boise State with 17 tackles against Utah State. Muma also had a hit on Logan Bonner that limited the quarterback’s mobility the remainder of the game and will probably have him in an ice bath all week.

“I think he has done a great job of being a captain,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Muma. “He has garnered a ton of NFL interest. So what happens sometimes is guys start thinking about tomorrow and thinking about their NFL career. And he’ll play in the NFL. But they start thinking about their NFL career as opposed to living in the now.

“Chad is a great guy as far as playing and living in the now. Each week he keeps on delivering.”

Muma will play in the Senior Bowl after the season before joining his UW mentor, current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, in the NFL.

3. Williams has elite weapons to throw to

Isaiah Neyor, despite playing in a run-first program, has demonstrated he has the talent to play for just about any team in the FBS and perhaps in the NFL down the road.

Now it looks like the sophomore wide receiver has a worthy running mate in Joshua Cobbs, who is also a sophomore.

The 6-3 Neyor had four receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown, and the 6-4 Cobbs added a six catches for a career-high 76 yards and his first collegiate touchdowns against Utah State.

Add in Wyatt Wieland making clutch catches the past two games, and suddenly Williams has an impressive set of skill receivers to target.

“Isiah Neyor is a great threat, but I also thought Joshua Cobbs had some nice plays and Wyatt Wieland, too. That loosens things up,” Bohl said. “They still at the end were stacking the box, and what’s encouraging is we were knocking people off of the ball. ...

“Isaiah draws a lot of attention, so it was great to see Josh make those big plays.”

4. The secondary made sure UW stole the spotlight in Logan

Utah State’s Deven Thompkins, who was averaging an FBS-best 144.1 receiving yards per game, was targeted 11 times but held to five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown by the Pokes.

Bonner completed 45.2% of his passes for 181 yards with two touchdowns. The starter was hobbled by hits from defensive end Jaylen Pate and Muma and eventually replaced by Andrew Peasley, who was 0-for-2 with an interception.

Bohl credited the man-to-man coverage skills of cornerbacks Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon for keeping the Aggies’ passing game under wraps and allowing the front seven to get after the quarterback.

“That was our plan. We knew we could leverage that. You basically take those guys out and play nine men against everybody else,” Bohl said. “They weren’t really running the quarterback, so we were able to have deep middle players. That is all attributed to how our corners played. They were great.”

Hearn had two pass breakups, and Coldon finished with seven tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery on a botched field goal. Free safety Isaac White, starting in place of an injured Esaias, had a fumble recovery and an interception.

“Very satisfied. We came in here and it was a tough task,” Coldon said. “I feel like this game was us. We were ourselves today.”

5. Baton already being passed to Swen

Assuming Valladay, who rushed for 145 yards against Utah State, moves on after the season instead of using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic, the Cowboys will still have an elite featured back in Swen.

The junior from Fort Worth, Texas, gashed the Aggies for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Swen’s third-quarter touchdown runs of 43 and 98 yards took the life out of the crowd and the fight out of the Utah State defense.

The Aggies had allowed 73 yards on 79 carries (0.9 yards per attempt) in their previous three games before UW’s offensive line paved the way for 362 yards rushing (7.4 per attempt).

“They played a hell of a game,” Swen said of the offensive line. “Day in, day out they come in for practice Monday through Sunday. We grinding.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

