Five takeaways from Wyoming Cowboys scrimmage at the Arena-Auditorium

LARAMIE – About 1,000 tailgaters interrupted the parking lot party to watch a basketball practice on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.

Jeff Linder’s talented 2022-23 Wyoming squad put on a show on the court and made some young new fans by signing autograph’s after the open scrimmage.

Here are five takeaways from the public showcase:

1. Graham Ike is still the man

UW has upgraded the depth and skill on the roster with the addition of true freshman Caden Powell and three Pac-12 transfers.

But make no mistake, Graham Ike is still the best player on the team.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior forward made two 3-pointers and two buckets in the post during the first two minutes of the action to set the tone.

The 6-10, 206-pound Powell did his best to offer some resistance, which will only help Graham get even better over the next month as the Pokes prepare for a season of great expectations.

“(Powell) at least makes Graham work in practice, where I’m not sure that’s the case last year,” Linder said. “Graham kind of has his ways with guys, but he at least makes Graham work and kind of gets under his skin a little bit.”

2. Big Red is going to be a fan favorite

Nate Barnhart, best known for waving towels at the end of the bench while redshirting last season, showed off his versatility with a couple dunks and splashing some 3s.

The 7-foot freshman from Lenexa, Kan., cam create mismatches on the offensive end like super senior Hunter Thompson and appears to be a much better rebounder, even at 190 pounds.

After the scrimmage a mom instructed her son to take his hat off as he posed for a picture with Barnhart. When he removed the cap his red hair matched UW’s big man’s flow.

3. Plenty of perimeter options

Drake Jeffries, who turned pro after leading the Cowboys in 3s last season, was on hand watching his former team.

UCLA transfer Jake Kyman consistently knocked down open looks behind the arc. Xavier DuSell, Noah Reynolds, Brendan Wenzel, Hunter Thompson and Jeremiah Oden also showed off their range.

With Ike and Hunter Maldonado drawing most of the attention again from opposing defenses, there should be plenty of open 3s for their teammates.

4. Point, counterpoint

USC transfer Ethan Anderson and Reynolds, who has improved dramatically since his true freshman season ended, competed hard against each other at the point guard spot.

Maldonado pushed the tempo at times but still seemed to be at his best when backing defenders down in the post.

Playing off the ball more will be an adjustment for Maldonado, but Linder said the basketball will still be in the hands of the all-Mountain West first teamer plenty this season.

5. Dome of Dunks

On consecutive possessions, USC transfer Max Agbonkpolo had a steal and slam on one end and Reynold threw a lob pass to Oden for a monster dunk.

Linder wants UW to push the tempo and get more easy buckets in transition this season. There’s plenty of athletic players on this team who get can up and down the court and above the rim.

The Pokes will have another public scrimmage next Saturday at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. UW will announce a start time and other details on Monday.