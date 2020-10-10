Sal's top 10 most memorable Poke victories

These are all great bar trivia questions by the way, especially if you’re thirsty and the person you ask is under 30 and doesn’t have his or her phone, or is from east of the Mississippi, or both.

So about the 10 most memorable games. They’re all wins. I have deep, piercing memories of some losses as well, but after months of discontent, we’re all happy now.

These were some dandies, and they are in heart order, rather than chronological. And there were more just like them.

But in truth, the most memorable Cowboy football game for me will be the first time our beloved Pokes run onto the field in 2020. Given all of the obstacles, and those who couldn’t find a path forward, and those who threw up their hands and said, “not this year,” that first game — win or lose — sun or snow — some fans or none — will be memorable indeed.

Go Pokes!

Sept. 30, 1972, Wyoming 45, No. 11 Arizona State 43, Laramie, Fritz Shurmur