Sal's top 10 most memorable Poke victories

I was delighted when asked to write these personal thoughts of most memorable wins in Wyoming Cowboy football history.
Having been a Cowboy football fan for parts of six decades, there are a lot of memories.
Cowboy football is personal to me. For 13 years, Fritz the Dad coached there, leading the defense for nine years and then as head coach from 1971 to 1974.
A particular peeve of mine is when people in their 20s or early 30s start reminiscing about Poke football, and act like “history” is the 1990s. What?
When I tell them that Wyoming was ranked first in the country in defense in the 1960s and played in the glittering Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, they barely make eye contact as they check their phones to see if I’m right.
Here’s just a bare bones refresher.
In the decade of the 1960s, Wyoming opponents averaged 12 points per game, 96 rushing yards and 183 total yards per game. There were 24 defensive first-team All-Western Athletic Conference players from 1962, when Wyoming joined the league, to 1969. In that decade, Wyoming’s defense recorded nine shutouts and held 50 opponents to under 10 points.
And although it may seem like the stuff of legend, I saw with my own eyes opponents often punting on third down rather than lose yet more field position trying to get to fourth down.
These are all great bar trivia questions by the way, especially if you’re thirsty and the person you ask is under 30 and doesn’t have his or her phone, or is from east of the Mississippi, or both.
So about the 10 most memorable games. They’re all wins. I have deep, piercing memories of some losses as well, but after months of discontent, we’re all happy now.
These were some dandies, and they are in heart order, rather than chronological. And there were more just like them.
But in truth, the most memorable Cowboy football game for me will be the first time our beloved Pokes run onto the field in 2020. Given all of the obstacles, and those who couldn’t find a path forward, and those who threw up their hands and said, “not this year,” that first game — win or lose — sun or snow — some fans or none — will be memorable indeed.
Go Pokes!
Sept. 30, 1972, Wyoming 45, No. 11 Arizona State 43, Laramie, Fritz Shurmur
The early 1970s were not kind to Cowboy football or the Shurmur family, but this day was a golden exception. The Pokes, led by Lusk’s Steve Cockreham at quarterback, held the ball for 43 minutes and 14 seconds while amassing 575 yards total offense. Cockreham was named National Player of the Week for his efforts. It was the most points scored against Arizona State since 1954, and certainly the marquee win in Fritz the Dad’s four seasons as head coach.
Nov. 18, 1967, Wyoming 21, UTEP, 19, El Paso, Lloyd Eaton
Entering the game 9-0, the Pokes were down by 18 as the fourth quarter began. All-American kicker Jerry DePoyster kicked a 19-yard field goal to give Wyoming the lead. UTEP missed a 45-yard field goal with 20 seconds to play, giving legendary radio play-by-play announcer Larry Birleffi one of his more memorable calls as little fans back home in Laramie were allowed to stay up way past their bedtime. The 10-0 record would lead to an invitation in the vaunted Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day 1968.
Sept. 1, 1988, Wyoming 24, BYU 14, Laramie, Paul Roach
The first ever night game in the 30-year history of War Memorial Stadium was the first nationally televised for the Pokes, the first Thursday Night Game on ESPN, the first start for Randy Welniak at quarterback and a sellout. And it was a Thursday. The Cowboys’ defense, under coordinator Del Wight, was fierce that night, as Cheyenne’s David Edeen had five sacks and one interception. Cougar starting QB Sean Covey was knocked out of the game with a concussion and redshirt freshman Ty Detmer came off the bench. Three years later, he would win the Heisman Trophy, but on this historic, magical night in Laramie, the Pokes and the crowd had the upper hand.
Sept. 24, 1988, Wyoming 48, Air Force 45, Air Force Academy, Paul Roach
Down 21 points in the fourth quarter, Wyoming staged one of the most remarkable comebacks all-time and did it on the road. Quarterback Randy Welniak from Ord, Nebraska, was dubbed “The Wizard of Ord,” on this day, a name that has stuck 32 years later for the senior associate athletic director at UW. He passed for 359 yards and rushed for 109, earning him both Sports Illustrated and Western Athletic Conference player of the week honors. He set an NCAA record as the first player to throw for over 300 yards and rush for more than 100 in the same game. Kicker Sean Fleming came in to clean up for Welniak and kicked a 27 yard field goal for the win.
Oct. 29, 2016, Wyoming 30, No. 13 Boise State 28, Craig Bohl
Rarely is a game remembered for a celebration, but this forevermore will be the “Safety Dance Game.” With less than 2 minutes to play, Chase Appleby knocked the ball from Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien’s hands and out of the back of the end zone for a safety to give Wyoming a 30-28 win over No. 13 Boise State. Appleby’s safety gave Wyoming the lead for the first time with 1 minute, 25 seconds to play. While the referees were reviewing the play, Wyoming’s Josiah Hall held his hands together above his head, signaling a safety, but also wiggled his hips repeatedly. The move was captured on the Jumbotron and went viral nationally and Wyoming was on its way to its first appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game and, later, the Poinsettia Bowl.
Dec. 23, 2004, Las Vegas Bowl, Wyoming 24, UCLA 21, Joe Glenn
It had been 38 years since Wyoming won a bowl game with six losses between the Sun Bowl in December 1966 and the Las Vegas Bowl in 2004. Wyoming folks loved the plain-spoken and friendly Joe Glenn. Wyoming led 10-0 after one quarter but could not score in the second or third quarters, leaving the huge throng of Cowboy fans despondent and freezing in the unusual chill of Las Vegas. As the defense was holding the heavily favored Bruins scoreless, quarterback Corey Bramlet of Wheatland connected with John Wadkowski with just 57 seconds left to secure the victory and give fans an early Christmas gift. The sideline reporter for ESPN that night was Erin Andrews, yes, that Erin Andrews, of “Dancing with the Stars,” and “NFL on Fox,” fame.
Oct. 24, 1981, Wyoming 33, No. 13 BYU 20, Laramie, Al Kincaid
BYU’s quarterback was the brash, outrageous Jim McMahon. Wyoming’s was lightly recruited Phil Davis. Davis and the other Poke seniors were playing for their third head coach in Al Kincaid, after Bill Lewis and Pat Dye. On this afternoon, as memorable for the blizzard as for the outcome, Davis ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 124 and another touchdown. After the game, his teammates carried him on their shoulders around the locker room, with Davis crying for joy. Also crying was the young girl reporter, who always dressed for fashion rather than sensibility, and whose toes were frozen stiff after an afternoon in the front row of the enclosed press box. Some Golden, Colorado, magic quickly warmed them once the work was complete, however.
Oct. 10, 1987, Wyoming 29, BYU 27, Provo, Paul Roach
In Paul Roach’s first year as head coach, the Pokes found themselves down 14-0 at the half. A record crowd at Cougar Stadium watched as Wyoming scored 29 unanswered points behind the arm of quarterback Craig Burnett, who threw three touchdown passes in the come from behind win. It would be the first of two consecutive wins against BYU in the Roach era.
Sept. 1, 2007, Wyoming 23, Virginia 3, Laramie, Joe Glenn
Virginia from the ACC came calling to open the season and complete a home and home series that saw the Pokes lose in Charlottesville in 2006. On this day, Karsten Sween passed for 253 yards, Devin Moore added 125 on the ground and Billy Vinnedge kicked three field goals and added two extra points. The Pokes offense amassed 452 yards and sent the visitors home stunned.
Nov. 4, 2017, Wyoming 16, CSU 13, Laramie, Craig Bohl
The Bronze Boot was in doubt as Wyoming trailed 10-6 at the half and 10-9 after three quarters in the War. While dry during tailgating, a light rain began to fall as early arrivers took their seats (butt in the seat 60 minutes before kick or you’re late). The rain soon turned to a wet, sopping snow that lasted throughout the game. The Cowboys got the ball with 7:09 remaining, 69 yards away from the lead. In the most spectacular catch of his career, quarterback Josh Allen (have you heard of him?) hit plow horse fullback Drew Van Maanen for a 17-yard gain on first down. His laid-out catch and belly slide on the snowy turf made for iconic Cowboy tough photographs.
“You talk about the will and desire of this football team. Our culture has changed in the locker room and those guys do everything they can to win a football game the right way. This was a classic Wyoming Cowboy win,” jubilant Coach Bohl said after the game.
Here’s to many, many, many more memorable Poke victories. I’ll be watching from Section G.
Sally Ann Shurmur is the Casper Star-Tribune’s community news editor. She thinks we should run the damn ball more and final scores of 10-3 are her ideal. She can be found in Section G, row 19, when there’s not a global pandemic.
