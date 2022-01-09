Former Wyoming Cowboys QB Sean Chambers reuniting with Brent Vigen at Montana State

LARAMIE – Sean Chambers is reuniting with Brent Vigen in Bozeman.

The former Wyoming quarterback announced Sunday night that he is transferring to Montana State to play for Vigen, the former UW offensive coordinator who led the Bobcats to the FCS championship game during his first season as head coach.

“Excited to announce that I am committed to play for Coach Vigen and the Montana St. Bobcats,” Chambers posted on social media. “Let’s get to work.”

Chambers started the first seven games of the season for the Cowboys, including the opener when he threw a 21-yard touchdown to Treyton Welch with 47 second left to lead UW to a 19-16 comeback victory over the Bobcats at War Memorial Stadium.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chambers, who has two years of eligibility remaining, completed 50.8% of his passes for 1,125 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021.

After leading UW to a 4-0 record, Chambers was benched during a midseason slump in favor of Levi Williams, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl most valuable player who has transferred to Utah State.

Montana State returns star freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott, who sparked Vigen’s offense during the playoff run after opening day starter Matthew McKay entered the transfer portal.

Mellott suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Bobcats’ 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in last Saturday’s national championship game.

Chambers, whose first three seasons with the Pokes were cut short by injuries, completed 48.8% of his passes for 2,312 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his four seasons at the FBS level. He also rushed for 1,092 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Cowboys.

UW has added Snow College quarterback transfer Evan Svoboda in the aftermath of losing Chambers and Williams via to portal.

The 6-5, 235-pound Svoboda joins redshirt freshmen Gavin Beerup and Hank Gibbs (6-5, 226), Utah transfer Jayden Clemons (6-1, 208) and incoming true freshman Caden Becker (6-4, 220) in the battle to lead the Pokes’ offense in 2022.

