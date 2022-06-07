10 finalists are named for 2022 Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Awards

The finalists for the annual Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award, which recognizes the state's top female and male senior athletes, were announced Monday. The 10 finalists -- five girls and five boys -- combined to win numerous all-state honors in various sports during their prep careers.

The five girls' finalists are: Brice Hansen from Lyman, Alexis Stucky from Laramie, Demi Stauffenberg from Lander, Alesha Lane from Natrona County and Jordan Stoddard from Southeast.

Sheridan's Carter McComb and Texas Tanner, Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett, Wheatland's Kade Preuit and Lander's Jonny Kulow are the boys' finalists.

Here's a closer look at each of the finalists.

Girls

Hansen was a three-time all-state selection in both volleyball and basketball for the Eagles, as well as a two-time all-state honoree in track and field. She helped lead Lyman to the Class 3A state volleyball championship this past season and back-to-back runner-up finishes in state basketball. Hansen also won the discus title at the state meet as a junior and finished third in the event this year.

Stucky was a four-time all-state volleyball player for the Plainsmen and was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year as both a junior and senior. She led Laramie to back-to-back 4A state titles and is currently playing for the United States' U-21 National Team at the Pan American Cup in La Paz, Mexico. The 6-foot-2 Stucky signed with the University of Florida prior to her junior season.

Stauffenberg was a four-time all-state selection in volleyball and a three-time honoree in basketball for the Tigers.

Lane earned all-state recognition in four sports -- volleyball, basketball, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field -- during her four years with the Fillies. She won the 4A state discus title as a junior and senior, and added two shot put titles (one indoor, one outdoor) during her senior season. Lane will attend New Mexico State on a throwing scholarship.

Stoddard earned all-state honors in volleyball as well as both indoor and outdoor track & field for the Cyclones, as well as for Cheyenne Central and Torrington. At the 1A state track meet last month, the South Dakota State signee won state championships in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the high jump and the long jump. Stoddard also won indoor state titles in the high jump and the 400 while competing for Central and Torrington.

Boys

McComb earned all-state honors in both football and indoor and outdoor track and helped lead the Broncs to state championships in all three sports. He was an all-state defensive back and returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns during his senior season to earn Star-Tribune Super 25 honors. During the indoor season he won both the 55- and 200-meter dashes and added titles in both the 100 and 200 in the outdoor campaign. He will attend Montana Tech on a football scholarship.

Tanner won the state discus title during the outdoor season after winning the state shot put title during the indoor season. Tanner, who will compete in the throwing events at the Air Force Academy, was also an all-state offensive and defensive lineman for the state champs.

Burkett was a two-time all-state selection at running back for the Trojans, but it was in the shot put ring where he left his biggest mark. After winning 4A gold last year, Burkett capped his prep career with a state-record throw of 65 feet, 10.25 inches at the state meet. He will attend the University of Wyoming on a throwing scholarship.

Preuit garnered all-state accolades in football, basketball and outdoor track with the Bulldogs. A two-time all-state quarterback, Preuit threw for 1,903 yards and accounted for 2,395 all-purpose yards this past season. On the hardwood, he led 3A with 24.1 points per game. And on the track he ran a leg on Wheatland's first-place 4x100 relay team.

Kulow leaves the Tigers as one of the most decorated swimmers in state history. He won a combined eight individual gold medals in five different events, including both the 50- and 100-yard free this past season. Kulow, who will compete at Arizona State in the fall, also holds all-class state records in four events -- 200 IM, 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly -- and the Class 3A record in the 100 backstroke. Kulow also swam a leg on the Tigers' three relay teams that hold all-class state marks. In addition, Kulow helped Lander run its streak of consecutive 3A state titles to 26.

The Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award is considered to be the most prestigious honor bestowed upon a Wyoming high school athlete. This will be the 47th year for the award, which is named in honor of the late Milward Simpson, a former Wyoming governor (1954-58) and United States senator (1962-67) from Cody.

Simpson served as the team captain for the University of Wyoming football, basketball and baseball teams and earned varsity letters in each sport from 1917-21. He turned down a professional baseball contract to attend Harvard Law School before returning to his home state.

