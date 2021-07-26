2021 National High School Finals Rodeo results

National High School Finals Rodeo
at Lincoln, Nebraska
Average winners and Wyoming Top 20 finishers
Barrel Racing: 1, Ava Grayce Sanders, Vero Beach, Fla., 52.573 seconds; 7, Jordan Morman, Gillette, 53.137; 20, Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, 59.435.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Kendal Pierson, Alberta, Canada, 7.04 seconds; 3, Mecarti Martin, Evanston, 7.88.
Goat Tying: 1, Haiden Thompson, Yoder, 23.67 seconds; 12, Tavy Leno, Sheridan, 26.61.
Pole Bending: 1, Kiley Hargrave-Batten, Groveton, Texas, 60.718 seconds; 5, Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, 61.275.
Girls Cutting: 1, Faith Farris, Midway, Texas, 443.0 points.
Bareback Bronc Riding: 1, Kelby Schneiter, Rexburg, Idaho, 233.5 points; T12, Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, 213.5.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, TW Flowers, Old Glory, Texas, 227.0 points.
Bull Riding: John Crimber, Decatur, Texas, 173.5 points; 3, Brody Hasenack, Jackson, 166.5.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Traden Anderson, Hanna, Oklahoma, 15.16 seconds.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Florida, 29.35 seconds; 15, Will Albrecht, Sheridan, 23.61 (on two).
Team Roping: Clay Cayman/Cooper Freeman, Missouri, 19.2 seconds; 3, Teagan Bentley/Mason Trollinger, Casper, 25.00; 17, (on two) Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney/Coy Johnson, Buffalo, 19.13; 19, Jase Longwell/McCoy Longwell, Thermopolis, 19.13.
Boys Cutting: 1, Jake Starns, Rexburg, Idaho, 233.5 points.
Reined Cow Horse: 1, Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, Lovelady, Texas, 890.0 points; 4, Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, 868.5.