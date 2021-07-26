 Skip to main content
2021 National High School Finals Rodeo results
2021 National High School Finals Rodeo results

National High School Finals Rodeo

at Lincoln, Nebraska

Average winners and Wyoming Top 20 finishers

Barrel Racing: 1, Ava Grayce Sanders, Vero Beach, Fla., 52.573 seconds; 7, Jordan Morman, Gillette, 53.137; 20, Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, 59.435.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Kendal Pierson, Alberta, Canada, 7.04 seconds; 3, Mecarti Martin, Evanston, 7.88.

Goat Tying: 1, Haiden Thompson, Yoder, 23.67 seconds; 12, Tavy Leno, Sheridan, 26.61.

Pole Bending: 1, Kiley Hargrave-Batten, Groveton, Texas, 60.718 seconds; 5, Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, 61.275.

Girls Cutting: 1, Faith Farris, Midway, Texas, 443.0 points.

Bareback Bronc Riding: 1, Kelby Schneiter, Rexburg, Idaho, 233.5 points; T12, Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, 213.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, TW Flowers, Old Glory, Texas, 227.0 points.

Bull Riding: John Crimber, Decatur, Texas, 173.5 points; 3, Brody Hasenack, Jackson, 166.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Traden Anderson, Hanna, Oklahoma, 15.16 seconds.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Florida, 29.35 seconds; 15, Will Albrecht, Sheridan, 23.61 (on two).

Team Roping: Clay Cayman/Cooper Freeman, Missouri, 19.2 seconds; 3, Teagan Bentley/Mason Trollinger, Casper, 25.00; 17, (on two) Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney/Coy Johnson, Buffalo, 19.13; 19, Jase Longwell/McCoy Longwell, Thermopolis, 19.13.

Boys Cutting: 1, Jake Starns, Rexburg, Idaho, 233.5 points.

Reined Cow Horse: 1, Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, Lovelady, Texas, 890.0 points; 4, Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, 868.5.

NHSFR logo
