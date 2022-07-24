2022 National High School Finals Rodeo final results

National High School Finals Rodeo
Saturday at Gillette
Average winners
Bareback bronc riding: 1, Tuker Carricato, Saratoga, 229 points; 7, Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, 214/
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Statle Wright, Utah, 229 points; 7, Jake Schlattmann, Greybull, 207.
Bull riding: 1, John Crimber, Texas, 169 points; 2, Hayden Welsh, Gillette, 164.5.
Steer wrestling: 1, Coy Johnston, Nebraska, 13.79 seconds.
Tie-down roping: 1. Tyler Calhoun, Texas, 27.41 seconds; 14, Kolton Miller, Gillette, 20.81 (on two).
Team roping: 1, James Aruso/Cashton Weidenbener, Arizona, 19.24 seconds; 6, Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney/Cord Herring, Veteran, 24.57.
Reined cow horse: 1, Rylie Wilson, British Columbia, 892 points; T6, Broc Schwartzkopf, Douglas, 877.5.
Barrel racing: 1, Morgan Beckstrom, Utah, 51.351 seconds; 2, Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 51.642; 10, Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, 52.032.
Breakaway roping: 1, Jenna Hume, Wisconsin, 8.23 seconds; 5, Kaeley Hutchison, Rozet, 10.05.
Goat tying: 1, Jacee Graff, Utah, 22.82 seconds; 4, RaeLee Caldwell, Gillette, 24.55; 5, Tavy Leno, Sheridan, 24.79; 11, Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 27.59.
Pole bending: 1, Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 59.308 seconds; 10, Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, 60.910.
Boys cutting: 1, Cody Gann, Alabama, 445 points.
Girls cutting: 1, Riley Farris, Texas, 438 points.
All-around (boys): Ketch Ketchum, Arizona; 5, Broc Schwartzkopf, Douglas.
All-around (girls): 1, Rylie Wilson, British Columbia; 2, Rayne Grant, Wheatland; 7, Ashlyn Goven, Rozet; 10, Haiden Thompson, Yoder.