After years of effort, Casper welcomes girls fastpitch softball as a high school sport

Knowing the sport was in its last innings at the women’s level, Kirk and Robin set about trying to revive interest with younger athletes. Softball, at that point, was not a sanctioned high school sport in Wyoming.

“When Robin’s program ended through the rec center, I was approached to see if I wanted to do something to get fastpitch going again,” Rick said. “Our goal was to get the girls’ game going and hopefully it would elevate to the women’s program.

“Robin and I made several hundred phone calls back in ‘92 to see if we could start the league. We had enough to form five teams and we had ages all over the spectrum. I was so excited to get it going that I did the first game behind the plate without my mask.”

Slowly, the excitement started to build.

Working with the Casper Rec Center and Rick Robinson, who was the director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the time, the sport started to gain a foothold in Casper.

“The thing that a lot of people in the school district didn’t realize is that as a club program at the Junior Olympics level, state-wide, this has been an ongoing program for a number of years,” Rick said. “We would have state tournaments with as many as 65 teams … it’s a big deal.”