After years of effort, Casper welcomes girls fastpitch softball as a high school sport

On a sunny afternoon in early April, Natrona County senior Siera Randolph took the pitcher’s mound at Crossroads Field No. 1 in Casper and began her warm-up tosses. As she pitched to catcher Maria Walker, her teammates threw a ball around the infield.
Soon, the home plate umpire signaled for Kelly Walsh lead-off hitter Lizzy Oldfather to step into the batter’s box. He settled in behind Walker, motioned to Randolph and said the words that reverberate around every softball diamond.
“Play ball!”
Randolph went into her windup and fired the first pitch to the plate. Oldfather fought off the urge to swing and watched the ball sail low and outside. And with that, girls sanctioned high school fastpitch softball was finally a reality in Casper.
“That was so awesome!” said Robin Nelson, who, along with her husband, Kirk, helped organize the city’s first girls fastpitch program back in 1992. “I was so excited.”
Getting things started
Robin Nelson had played women’s fastpitch softball in Casper ever since moving to town in 1971. Kirk Nelson, who moved to town a year later and started umpiring the sport in 1982, estimates that during the sport’s heyday there were “between 20 and 30 teams” in Casper.
It didn’t last, however. Every year, there were fewer and fewer teams, not just in Casper, but around the state. In 1985, the last women’s state fastpitch softball tournament was held in Riverton.
Knowing the sport was in its last innings at the women’s level, Kirk and Robin set about trying to revive interest with younger athletes. Softball, at that point, was not a sanctioned high school sport in Wyoming.
“When Robin’s program ended through the rec center, I was approached to see if I wanted to do something to get fastpitch going again,” Rick said. “Our goal was to get the girls’ game going and hopefully it would elevate to the women’s program.
“Robin and I made several hundred phone calls back in ‘92 to see if we could start the league. We had enough to form five teams and we had ages all over the spectrum. I was so excited to get it going that I did the first game behind the plate without my mask.”
Slowly, the excitement started to build.
Working with the Casper Rec Center and Rick Robinson, who was the director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the time, the sport started to gain a foothold in Casper.
“The thing that a lot of people in the school district didn’t realize is that as a club program at the Junior Olympics level, state-wide, this has been an ongoing program for a number of years,” Rick said. “We would have state tournaments with as many as 65 teams … it’s a big deal.”
The power of persuasion
As more and more Junior Olympic programs were established across the state — Rick listed Gillette, Cheyenne, Cody, Rock Springs and Casper as being particularly strong — officials began to discuss taking the sport to the high school level.
It proved to be a drawn-out affair. Rick said he brought his first proposal to add girls high school fastpitch softball in Casper back in 2011 after Natrona County football coach Steve Harshman and then-Natrona County activities director Ken Stoick approached him while he was working at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods.
“They said they wanted to get softball in the schools,” Rick recalled.
But the needle didn’t begin to move until October 2018 when Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (Rock Springs) voted in favor of adding the sport. Sweetwater County School District No. 2 (Green River) soon joined. The following month, Park County School District No. 6 (Cody) was on board. Natrona County School District made it official at an April 8, 2019 board meeting, giving the sport five of the required eight programs needed to be sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
The unanimous vote by the NCSD came after years of planning and months of players, coaches and parents attending school board meetings to implore officials to add softball.
“We would lobby at the school board meetings,” Rick said. “We kept showing up to let them know we really wanted this to happen. I give credit to the school board, and 100 percent to the (athletic directors) for both schools, because without their help this wouldn’t have worked in Casper.”
The dominoes continued to fall. After a 4-4 split vote at a February 2019 board meeting, Albany County School District No. 1 (Laramie) voted unanimously seven months later to support the addition of the sport. In between those two votes, Campbell County School District No. 1 (Gillette and Thunder Basin) voted in favor of adding softball.
With the required eight programs now in place, the WHSAA voted 16-0 to adopt softball at its board of directors meeting on Nov. 5, 2019. The addition of softball as a sanctioned sport in Wyoming left South Dakota as the only state without the sport in high school.
The eight programs soon swelled to 13 with the addition of Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Wheatland and Worland. Kirk Nelson believes more school will join the ranks in the near future.
“If all goes well, I think this sport is going to explode,” he said.
Picture-perfect start
Temperatures were in the low 60s and there was a 10- to 15-mph wind blowing out of the west when Kelly Walsh and Natrona County took the field on April 8. After snow, cold temperatures and poor field conditions had forced both teams indoors for the majority of the first two weeks of practice, it was a welcome relief.
As the game progressed, players and fans fell into familiar routines.
On the field, the visiting Trojans took an early 3-0 lead on sophomore Olivia Smith’s inside-the-park home run. Kelly Walsh sophomore starting pitcher Kynlee Griffith allowed just two hits while striking out eight Fillies and Smith capped the scoring with a two-run single to lead the Trojans to the 6-0 victory.
“That was a really good way to spend my birthday,” Smith laughed. “It was just great to be out there. We’ve been fighting for this since I was in seventh grade; I even spent one of my birthdays at a meeting.”
Off the field, moms shouted encouragement and offered advice; friends discussed their weekend plans; school officials, past and present, talked about how this had been a long time coming. A group of mostly boys chased down foul balls while young girls watched the game with renewed interest.
“We talked about that in the stands,” Robin Nelson said. “When we saw all those young kids watching, we said, ‘That’s the future.’
It’s a future that is now brighter than it’s been in years. Girls whose fastpitch softball careers often ended when their Junior Olympic days were over now have a better chance to continue playing at the college level.
“College coaches look for that high school season,” Smith said. “And if you don’t have that, then you’re behind.”
That won’t be the case anymore.
“This is something that me and my friends have been pushing for,” Oldfather said. “We did all those rallies and parades and it paid off. It’s exciting to be the first group of seniors to play high school softball in Casper.”
