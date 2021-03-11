2021 state basketball: Class 3A boys box scores

Thursday
Championship
WORLAND 55, MOUNTAIN VIEW 49
Worland;9;18;9;19;55
Mountain View;12;13;12;12;49
Worland: Brock Douzenis 1-6 2-4 5, Kolter Wyman 1-1 0-0 2, Jorey Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Mack Page 8-14 6-16 23, Rudy Sanford 4-13 4-5 15, Court Gonsalez 1-5 1-3 3, Carter Clark 1-3 4-4 7. Totals 16-45 17-32 55.
Mountain View: Kolten Roitz 0-2 1-2 1, Luke Branson 10-17 2-2 25, Michael Newton 1-1 0-0 2, Connor Micheli 1-2 1-2 3, Caden Sweep 1-8 2-2 4, Gus Allred 1-2 0-0 2, Ashton Eldredge 1-1 0-0 2, Ashton Schofield 2-2 0-0 4, Hunter Meeks 1-5 4-4 6. Totals 18-40 10-12 49.
3-point goals: Worland 6-18 (Sanford 3, Douzenis 1, Page 1, Clark 1); Mountain View 3-11 (Branson 3).
3rd place
BUFFALO 62, LANDER 52
Lander;9;9;12;22;52
Buffalo;15;22;10;15;62
Lander: Julien Guina 1-3 0-0 3, Lance Larvie 0-1 0-0 0, Tisso Guina 1-7 1-2 4, Dillan Hereford 4-6 0-0 10, Peja Cook 2-4 0-0 6, Bryan St. Clair 4-20 2-3 11, Brenon Stauffenberg 1-6 0-0 2, Ivor McPhie 1-1 0-0 2, Kellon Donahue 0-4 0-0 0, Jonas Calvert 6-13 0-0 14. Totals 20-65 3-5 52.
Buffalo: Kollen Milmine 1-2 2-2 4, Coy Johnson 2-5 2-5 6, Hyrum Hatch 1-1 4-6 6, Hunter Stone 5-9 6-6 16, Taylor Swanston 2-3 3-4 7, Eli Patterson 6-11 3-4 15, Colby Bessler 1-2 0-0 2, Calvin Rule 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 21-39 20-27 62.
3-point goals: Lander 9-32 (Cook 2, Hereford 2, Calvert 2, J. Guina 1, T. Guina 1, St. Clair 1); Buffalo 0-3.
Consolation
DOUGLAS 50, LYMAN 43
Wednesday
Semifinals
MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, BUFFALO 47
Mountain View;9;12;18;13;52
Buffalo;14;8;18;7;47
Mountain View: Kolten Roitz 2-2 0-0 6, Luke Branson 6-17 2-3 15, Michael Newton 1-2 0-0 3, Connor Micheli 0-2 0-0 0, Caden Sweep 5-9 3-4 13, Gus Allred 0-2 0-0 0, Ashton Schofield 2-5 0-0 4, Hunter Meeks 3-17 4-6 11. Totals 19-56 9-13 52.
Buffalo: Kollen Milmine 2-4 0-0 5, Coy Johnson 3-11 7-8 16, Hyrum Hatch 0-2 2-2 2, Hunter Stone 1-12 3-6 5, Taylor Swanston 0-2 0-0 0, Eli Patterson 3-7 0-0 6, Colby Bessler 2-5 0-0 6, Calvin Rule 3-5 1-3 7. Totals 14-48 13-19 47.
3-point goals: Mountain View 5-17 (Roitz 2, Branson 1, Newton 1, Meeks 1); Buffalo 6-17 (Johnson 3, Bessler 2, Milmine 1).
WORLAND 64, LANDER 54
Worland;18;14;10;22;64
Lander;11;15;8;20;54
Worland: Brock Douzenis 4-7 1-1 11, Jorey Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Mack Page 11-16 4-6 26, Rudy Sanford 4-9 3-4 13, Court Gonsalez 3-5 0-0 6, Carter Clark 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 25-47 9-12 64.
Lander: Tisso Guina 1-7 2-4 4, Dillan Hereford 9-18 1-1 20, Peja Cook 2-5 2-2 7, Bryan St. Clair 7-14 4-6 19, Brenon Stauffenberg 0-1 0-0 0, Jonas Calvert 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 21-49 9-14 54.
3-point goals: Worland 5-14 (Douzenis 2, Sanford 2, Anderson 1); Lander 3-16 (Hereford 1, Cook 1, St. Clair 1).