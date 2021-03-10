2021 state basketball: Class 3A boys box scores

Wednesday
Quarterfinals
BUFFALO 50, LYMAN 47
Buffalo;10;7;13;20;50
Lyman;7;14;11;15;47
Buffalo: Kollen Milmine 0-2 0-0 0, Coy Johnson 6-11 1-2 17, Hyrum Hatch 0-0 3-4 3, Hunter Stone 2-6 7-8 11, Taylor Swanston 1-1 1-3 3, Eli Patterson 3-8 3-4 11, Colby Bessler 0-2 0-0 0, Calvin Rule 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 14-32 16-23 50.
Lyman: Braxton Bradshaw 1-3 0-0 3, Jett Dickerson x2-6 0-0 6xx, Alex Bradshaw 2-8 1-1 5, Jesse Fanos 0-1 0-0 0, Preston Brewer 2-5 2-3 6, Carter Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Stockton Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Joseph Turner 4-12 2-3 10, McCoy Smith 3-10 0-0 7, Rho Mecham 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 18-52 5-9 47.
3-point goals: Buffalo 6-17 (Johnson 4, Patterson 2); Lyman 6-22 (Dickerson 2, B. Bradshaw 1, C. Smith 1, Walker 1, M. Smith 1).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 64, RAWLINS 62
Mountain View;13;14;17;20;64
Rawlins;12;11;20;19;62
Mountain View: Kolten Roitz 1-1 0-0 3, Luke Branson 14-22 0-0 30, Michael Newton 1-4 0-0 2, Connor Micheli 2-3 3-3 9, Caden Sweep 1-3 1-2 3, Gus Allred 1-2 0-0 2, Ashton Schofield 2-5 1-1 5, Hunter Meeks 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 26-47 5-6 64.
Rawlins: Mitchell Allard 3-12 4-4 13, Eli Kern 4-10 3-4 11, Jarron Mascarenas 0-1 0-0 0, Lorenzo Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ashton Barto 6-12 4-6 17, Elijah Longog 1-2 2-5 4, Colton Ice 7-11 1-2 16, JC Ice 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 21-51 15-25 62.
3-point goals: Mountain View 7-16 (Branson 2, Micheli 2, Meeks 2, Roitz 1); Rawlins 5-19 (Allard 3, Barto 1, C. Ice 1).
LANDER 68, DOUGLAS 42
Lander;12;21;22;13;68
Douglas;3;14;11;14;42
Lander: Lance Larvie 0-1 0-2 0, Tisso Guina 3-8 0-1 7, Dillan Hereford 8-8 2-4 18, Peja Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Bryan St. Clair 5-13 0-0 10, Brenon Stauffenberg 7-8 1-1 19, Ivor McPhie 0-1 1-2 1, Kellon Donahue 1-1 0-0 2, Jonas Calvert 2-6 4-4 9. Totals 27-48 8-16 68.
Douglas: Cam Spence 4-11 3-6 12, Carson Selk 1-1 0-0 2, Kyle Igo 1-5 3-4 5, Jackson Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Nate Halquist 3-11 0-0 7, Kody Micke 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Bauersachs 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Gavin Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Edelman 2-4 4-6 8, Garet Porter 11 0-0 2, Vann Underwood 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 15-42 10-16 42.
3-point goals: Lander 6-17 (Staufenberg 4, Guina 1, Calvert 1); Douglas 2-11 (Spence 1, Halquist 1).
WORLAND 63, WHEATLAND 49
Wheatland;12;15;7;15;49
Worland;19;16;16;12;63
Wheatland: JP Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Trent Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Rodee Brow 0-1 0-1 0, Adam Suko 0-1 0-0 0, Kade Preuit 7-18 6-6 21, Ned Hageman 3-4 1-1 7, Kai Johnson 4-7 3-4 12, Nolan Smialek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-38 10-12 49.
Worland: Taylor Pierce 0-1 1-2 1, Brock Douzenis 1-5 0-0 2, Kolter Wyman 2-3 0-0 4, Jorey Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Kade Weber 1-3 2-2 4, Marcus Wiley 0-0 1-2 1, Mack Page 11-15 1-3 23, Rudy Sanford 6-18 1-1 17, Court Gonsalez 1-1 0-2 1, Carter Clark 3-6 0-2 7, Landen Gilmore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 6-14 63.
3-point goals: Wheatland 3-7 (Jones 1, Preuit 1, Johnson 1); Worland 5-25 (Sanford 4, Clark 1).