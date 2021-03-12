2021 state basketball: Class 4A boys box scores

Friday
Quarterfinals
THUNDER BASIN 46, GREEN RIVER 24
Green River;9;10;5;0;24
Thunder Basin;10;17;5;14;46
Green River: Kason Ivie 2-5 0-0 6, Caleb Lake 0-2 0-0 0, Trevor Brangham 1-4 0-0 2, Kolby Ivie 0-5 0-0 0, Austin Fox 0-2 0-0 0, Jachob Fuss 3-5 1-1 9, Jax Peterson 1-2 0-1 2, Dylan Taylor 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 9-30 2-4 24.
Thunder Basin: Deegan Williams 0-3 3-4 3, Andre Felton 5-7 3-3 13, Ethan Cox 1-3 0-0 2, Cade Ayers 2-5 0-1 6, Kayden LaFramboise 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Baker 2-9 0-0 6, Wyatt Tarter 1-2 0-0 2, McKale Holte 4-12 0-0 12, Bodie Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-44 6-8 46.
3-point goals: Green River 4-14 (Fuss 2, Kason Ivie 2); Thunder Basin 8-31 (Holte 4, Ayers 2, Baker 2).
STAR VALLEY 66, CHEYENNE EAST 45
Cheyenne East;8;17;10;10;45
Star Valley;14;11;15;26;66
Cheyenne East: Ben Bohlmann 0-3 0-0 0, Garet Schlabs 1-3 0-1 2, Jake Rayl 1-9 0-0 2, McCoy Bush 1-5 0-0 3, Graedyn Buell 10-24 5-8 25, Gavin Goff 0-1 0-0 0, Colter McAnelly 1-3 1-4 3, Drew Jackson 2-7 2-2 6, Jordan Codner 1-5 0-0 2, Tate Bishop 0-1 0-0 0, Kysar Jolley 1-1 0-0 2, Dakota Heckman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-64 8-15 45.
Star Valley: Kolter Merritt 3-3 3-5 10, Kortlen Hilton 2-4 0-0 4, Cache Bagley 1-2 2-4 4, Brant Nelson 3-11 5-10 11, Tristen Kleeman 7-13 3-5 20, Zach Johnson 4-10 3-3 13, Ridge Nield 0-0 2-2 2, Taft McClure 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-43 20-31 66.
3-point goals: Cheyenne East 1-26 (Bush 1); Star Valley 6-17 (Kleeman 3, Johnson 2, Merritt 1).
SHERIDAN 64, RIVERTON 44
Sheridan;13;18;19;14;64
Riverton;8;14;12;10;44
Sheridan: Alex Sanders 3-4 0-0 9, Zach Koltiska 5-7 0-1 10, Reed Rabon 4-5 0-0 8, Kaden Bateson 1-9 0-0 2, Carter Dubberley 1-4 1-1 3, Cole Leach 3-6 0-0 8, Frank Sinclair 3-6 0-0 6, Sam Leholat 4-11 6-6 15, Sean Sanders 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 7-8 64.
Riverton: Ethan Vaughn 1-2 2-2 4, Blake Dale 3-5 0-0 6, Parker Paxton 0-0 0-3 0, Jared Lucas 7-10 4-7 18, Damon Devries 2-4 0-2 5, Aquilo Friday 0-3 2-2 2, Tanner Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Lucas Engle 2-5 5-7 9. Totals 15-33 13-24 44.
3-point goals: Sheridan 7-25 (A. Sanders 3, Leach 2, Lecholat 1, S. Sanders 1); Riverton 1-8 (Devries 1).
CHEYENNE CENTRAL 67, ROCK SPRINGS 46
Rock Springs;7;10;9;20;46
Cheyenne Central;22;13;20;12;67
Rock Springs: Andrew Skocz 0-2 0-0 0, Zach Tranchitella 5-9 2-3 14, Brock Bider 1-8 2-2 4, Alan Martinez 3-13 0-0 7, Ethan Wiley 2-2 0-0 5, Michael Faigl 2-2 0-0 4, Trenton Butcher 1-1 0-0 2, Je'von Newman 1-1 0-0 2, Isaac Schoenfeld 4-13 0-0 8. Totals 19-51 4-5 46.
Cheyenne Central: Kenyon Lewis 0-0 2-2 2, Nathaniel Talich 5-6 0-0 10, Brady Storebo 6-14 2-3 16, Chase Talich 0-4 0-0 0, Brock Storebo 2-2 2-3 6, Cade Burns 4-5 0-0 8, James Brown 2-2 1-2 5, Trevor Norrod 1-1 3-5 5, Lawson Lovering 7-8 1-5 15, Bradley Feezer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-43 11-20 67.
3-point goals: Rock Springs 4-14 (Tranchitella 2, Martinez 1, Wiley 1); Cheyenne Central 2-6 (Brady Storebo 2).