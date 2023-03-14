WCA Class 3A/4A All-State basketball Class 3A
DOUGLAS: *Lauren Olsen, soph; Brooke Wright, sr; BUFFALO: *Cantrell Rosalez, sr; Tess Rule, jr; Grace Peterson, jr; Karly Davis, fr; NEWCASTLE: *^@Jaylen Ostenson, sr; *^Shelby Tidyman, sr; POWELL: Addy Thorington, jr; LYMAN: *^Sage Bradshaw, sr; PINEDALE: *Elyn Bowers, soph; MOUNTAIN VIEW: McKinlee Covolo, soph; GLENROCK: Julia Sarvey, sr; WHEATLAND: Lily NIchols, jr. WORLAND: *Court Gonsalez, sr; *Brock Douzenis, sr; *Carter Clark, sr; LYMAN: Braydon Bradshaw, sr; *^McKoy Smith, sr; DOUGLAS: Jackson Hughes, sr; Levi Curtis, jr; Trey Rinn, jr; *Nate Halquist, jr; POWELL: *Brock Johnson, jr; BUFFALO: *^Eli Patterson, jr; LOVELL: Joel Padilla, sr; LANDER: Brenon Stauffenberg, sr; PINEDALE: Josh Gosar, jr. Class 4A CODY: *^Molly Hays, jr; *^Kennedi Niemann, sr; Ally Boysen, sr; THUNDER BASIN: *^Joelie Spelts, sr; *Laney McCarty, sr; CHEYENNE EAST: *^Boden Liljedahl, sr; *^Bradie Schlabs, jr; GILLETTE: Raimi Hladky, sr; Millie Riss, sr; SHERIDAN: Allie Ligocki, jr; STAR VALLEY: Cameron Erickson, sr; GREEN RIVER: Jayla Braden, jr; NATRONA COUNTY: *Megan Hagar, sr; LARAMIE: Addison Forry, jr. PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Molly Hays, Cody DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Molly Hays, Cody CHEYENNE EAST: *^Garet Schlabs, sr; *^Drew Jackson, jr; LARAMIE: Neil Summers, soph; CODY: Luke Talich, sr; RIVERTON: Darrick DeVries, jr; Parker Paxton, jr; STAR VALLEY: Jacob Hodges, sr; Taft McClure, sr; THUNDER BASIN: Kayden LaFramboise, sr; Bodie Williams, jr; GILLETTE: Mason Drube, soph; JACKSON: *Andrew Hanna, jr; CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Joe Sawyer, jr; ROCK SPRINGS: David DeBoer, sr; SHERIDAN: Cael Hamrick, jr. PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Garet Schlabs, Cheyenne East DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Garet Schlabs, Cheyenne East
PHOTOS: Finals night at the Wyoming State High School 3A/4A Basketball Championship
Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Laramie's Neil Summer goes for the layup during the championship game against Cheyenne East at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Cody players rush the floor after the Fillies completed an undefeated season by beating Thunder Basin in the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship game Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Lyman fans cheer on their team during the championship game against Worland at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Lyman's Caleb Smith and Worland's Brody Theil vie for the rebound during the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Worland celebrates beating Lyman to win the 3A title on Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Worland's Landen Gilmore holds back tears as teammate Brody Theil congratulates him after the Warriors defeated Lyman to win the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship game Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Douglas and Buffalo reach for the ball during the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Douglas's Bailey Wright goes down during the championship game against Buffalo at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Buffalo's Karly Davis mourns the loss of the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Douglas celebrates winning the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Cody's Victory Buck wipes tears out of her eyes after winning the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Laramie's Jaden Smith shoots against Cheyenne East's Garet Schlabs at the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Cheyenne East's Garet Schlabs shoots around Laramie's Neil Summers at the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Cheyenne East's Kysar Jolley lays up the ball during the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Cheyenne East players celebrate after beating Laramie to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Laramie's head coach Drew Evans talks to his team after they narrowly lose the championship game to Cheyenne East at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Cheyenne East's Drew Jackson defends Laramie's Levi Brown during the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship game on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Cody rushes the floor after they secure the an undefeated season by beating Thunder Basin in the championship match at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Cody fans cheer on the team as they secure the an undefeated season after beating Thunder Basin after the championship match at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Thunder Basin's Kinley Solem goes up for a basket against Cody's Molly Hays during the 4A title game Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Cody's Kennedi Niemann thinks about her next move during the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Cody's Ally Boysen shoots a free throw during the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Thunder Basin's Kambel Cox guards Cody's Reece Niemann during the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Worland's Brody Theil holds Landon Gilmore after winning the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Lyman's Braydon Bradshaw gets guarded by Worland's Brock Douzenis during the championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Worland's Carter Clark shoots the ball during the championship game against Lyman at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Worland's Court Gonsalez passes to a teammate in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship game against Lyman on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Lyman's Braydon Bradshaw and Worland's Kade Weber fall together during their championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Worland cheerleaders cheer on their team during the championship game against Lyman at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Douglas' Lauren Olsen and Brooke Wright hug after the Bearcats beat Buffalo in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship game on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game
Worland's Brock Douzenis runs out onto the floor before their championship game against Lyman at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Buffalo's Karly Davis charges up the court with the ball Saturday during the championship game against Douglas at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
An anxious Buffalo fan watches them try to come back against Douglas during their championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Douglas's Jaden Meyer looks for an open teammate against Buffalo's Grace Finkle during the 3A girls championship game Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Class Basketball Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Douglas's Lauren Olsen tries to get through Buffalo's Cantell Rosalez and Karly Davis during their Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship game on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Douglas's head coach Cody Helenbolt high fives his players after they clinch the victory against Buffalo during their championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game
Douglas's head coach Cody Helenbolt hugs Jill Fertig after they clinch the victory against Buffalo during their championship game at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
