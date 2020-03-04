A year after historic sweep, Wyoming Indian returns to state tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Familiarity in positions all over the court have helped the Chiefs find their groove. Following a 7-5 start to the season they went on a 13-game winning streak before falling to Rocky Mountain in the regional final. That’s come as the latest installment in a fun season-long rivalry between the two. The Chiefs came away victorious in the regular season only for the Grizzlies to win last weekend and earn the top seed. Wyoming Indian finished the first meeting with a solid fourth quarter to win. The Chiefs did the same at regionals but found the hole they built for themselves in the first three quarters too much to overcome.

No one in Fremont County or in Cowley would be surprised if those two meet again on Saturday.

“Rocky’s one of those teams that has that big group of juniors that you have in the back of your mind when you’re preparing your team for other teams,” Ferris said. “If you want to be the best you have to play the best.”

Just like their female counterparts — and just like is tradition for the Chiefs — their up-tempo offense has caused opposition issues. They’ve scored at least 87 points twice this season. During their 13-game winning streak they scored at least 70 points in eight of those. And that comes at the end of the season, with the Chiefs just heating up.