A year after historic sweep, Wyoming Indian returns to state tournament

Despite Fremont County’s vastness, travelers through Chiefs Country almost inevitably drive past billboards scattered along highways that proudly displayed Wyoming Indian’s first clean sweep of Class 2A at last year’s state basketball championships.
A year later both Wyoming Indian boys and girls teams return to Casper in hopes of repeating together for just the second time in school history. They’ll both start with games late Thursday, beginning with the girls’ 6 p.m. game at Natrona County High School. The boys’ game immediately follows. Both sides hope to bring last year’s energy with similar but not identical teams.
Despite all five starters on this year’s girls’ team having gained significant experience on last year’s championship winner, Aleta Moss’ Chiefs aren’t a cloned from a calendar year ago. Instead, they simply adapted to the formula that’s separated Wyoming Indian from so many would-be challengers over the years.
“We try to make people play our game and they’re going to have to run with us,” Moss chuckled. “They’re just going to have to play at our pace. That’s how this team plays and that’s basically how we always played.”
The Chiefs have averaged 56.3 points per game this season. That’s their second-lowest total since the 2014-15 season (49.7 points in 2017-18). Opponents shouldn’t be encouraged by that, though. The Chiefs tallied four of 2A’s highest scoring totals (all 69 points or more) and have scored at least 51 points since in every game for the past month.
One of those games — a 58-19 win over Kemmerer at the West Regional — came through attrition and defensive determination as much as offensive output. See, those two teams played just a week earlier and Rangers’ standout Madelyn Gregory dropped 24 on the Chiefs. Gregory was held scoreless in the rematch. No one scores on the Chiefs like that twice.
“We’ve been trying to keep them focused,” Moss said. “There’s the regular season then the regional tournament. Now none of that matters going into the state tournament. Anyone has to be ready to play and we did that this weekend. I was really proud of my girls.”
They’re driven by the same thing that Craig Ferris’ boys are: repeating history. And the ones left from last year’s team know how difficult this weekend should be.
The Wyoming Indian boys graduated eight from last year’s team. That’s meant Ferris has needed a few guys to step forward into roles fast. Such was the case for guys like sophomore Vidale C’Bearing. He started the season hesitant despite being one of only two Chiefs to have played in at least 25 games this year. Ferris instilled confidence in him and now C’Bearing is averaging 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
“He’s been playing like he’s been doing it four years,” Ferris said. “Before he would pump fake when (defenders) were 5 or 6 feet away. He was in the mode of, ‘I’m the young guy, it’s not my turn’ kind of thing.”
Familiarity in positions all over the court have helped the Chiefs find their groove. Following a 7-5 start to the season they went on a 13-game winning streak before falling to Rocky Mountain in the regional final. That’s come as the latest installment in a fun season-long rivalry between the two. The Chiefs came away victorious in the regular season only for the Grizzlies to win last weekend and earn the top seed. Wyoming Indian finished the first meeting with a solid fourth quarter to win. The Chiefs did the same at regionals but found the hole they built for themselves in the first three quarters too much to overcome.
No one in Fremont County or in Cowley would be surprised if those two meet again on Saturday.
“Rocky’s one of those teams that has that big group of juniors that you have in the back of your mind when you’re preparing your team for other teams,” Ferris said. “If you want to be the best you have to play the best.”
Just like their female counterparts — and just like is tradition for the Chiefs — their up-tempo offense has caused opposition issues. They’ve scored at least 87 points twice this season. During their 13-game winning streak they scored at least 70 points in eight of those. And that comes at the end of the season, with the Chiefs just heating up.
War-Lance Black Shawl, a transfer from South Dakota, leads the Chiefs with 15.9 points per game, just ahead of Derek Soundingsides (15.4), Austin Hill (13.9) and Brandon Redman (13.2). The latter three watched last year’s team ascend the ladder and return as champions. And they’re hungry to achieve the same legacy, although they’ll be doing it as the second seed out of the West Conference.
“It just shows the possibilities with these guys,” Ferris said. “It’s part of the culture, they’re doing what they love for those 32 minutes on the floor. That’s all they think about.”
It’s almost fitting that the Chiefs have had to come from behind, fighting through adversity to do what their predecessors on the court were able to accomplish. This year’s team of role players and budding superstars drove past the billboards of last year’s team and saw the standard set as inspiration.
“People thought it would be a rebuilding year but the standard and mentality last year’s team set trickled into the players we have now,” Ferris explained. “I’m impressed with that. It shows that this program is going in the right direction. We’re on the way and that’s where we want to go.”
For the girls, expectations have been set a lot higher all year. With so many returning from last year — Angela Astorga, Sandie Friday and Jaden Ferris to name a few — they’ve been hoping to finish this season with plans of updating those billboards. And they’ve set forth proving it, outscoring opponents 175-77 at regionals.
It all comes down to this weekend.
“They want that feeling back and they want to experience another state championship,” Moss said. “Some of the players not on that team, they want to be a part of it, too.”
Fremont County drivers be warned and workers be at the ready. Both Chiefs teams enter the weekend three wins away from doing it all over again.
