Basketball tournaments highlight first week of new year around the state

After a short break for the holidays for most teams, the prep basketball season kicks back into action across the state this weekend with more than 160 games on the schedule.

There were a handful of games Tuesday night, but things really heat up on the hardwood Thursday with the James Johnson Winter Classic in Cheyenne and the 2A East Smackdown in Burns and Pine Bluffs (girls) and in Big Horn and Dayton (boys). All three events run through Saturday.

Kemmerer hosts the Fossil County Classic (boys and girls) on Friday and Saturday, while other teams will be at the Pinedale Winter Classic (girls) and the Rawlins Winter Classic (boys). There will also be enough conference games in the smaller classifications along with inter-class and interstate games to keep gyms across the state busy.

Here's a closer look at this weekend's top games.

James Johnson Winter Classic

The girls' bracket features four undefeated teams -- two-time Class 4A defending state champion Cheyenne East (6-0), Laramie (7-0), Cheyenne Central (6-0) and four-time 3A defending state champ Douglas (7-0) -- along with 2A defending state champ Southeast (7-1), whose only loss this season was to Douglas.

The Cyclones, who are competing in 1A this season, get a chance to avenge their loss to the Bearcats on Friday. It's a busy weekend for Southeast, which also plays 3A Wheatland and the Cheyenne East JV in addition to conference games at Rock River and Hanna.

Douglas opens against Natrona County before testing its skills against Southeast, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

East, which has won 45 consecutive games, has a chance to tie Douglas (2020-22) for the state's longest winning streak by a girls' team with victories over Rock Springs, Natrona County and the Bearcats this weekend.

On the boys' side, Cheyenne Central's 6-0 start is expected to be tested by Riverton (5-2) and Douglas (6-1). The Indians also face Bear Creek, Colorado, and Rock Springs.

Douglas, last year's 3A runner-up, faces Wheatland, Natrona County and Cheyenne East -- last year's 4A runner-up -- in addition to Central.

2A East Smackdown (boys)

Thursday night features a rematch of last year's state championship game with defending champ Pine Bluffs (7-1) playing at Big Horn (6-0). The Hornets' lone defeat this season came against Douglas back on Dec. 9.

It will be the first home game of the season for the Rams, who also face Burns, Lingle-Fort Laramie and Burns this weekend. Pine Bluffs takes on Northeast foes Tongue River, Wright and Sundance.

Pinedale Winter Classic

The bracket features three undefeated teams in 3A Southwest Conference rivals Mountain View (9-0), Lyman (8-0) and host Pinedale (7-0). With none of those teams playing each other all three could remain perfect heading into conference play in two weeks.

Rawlins Winter Classic

It's been a tough start to the season for the host Outlaws, who won the 3A state title last year. Rawlins (0-6) faces Worland, Lyman and Thermopolis as it chases its first win of the season.

Other games

For the girls, undefeated Cody (5-0), which lost to Cheyenne East in the 4A title game the past two years, started the week with a 55-13 rout of Powell before hosting Worland on Thursday and playing at Lovell on Friday.

Upton (5-0), which has lost back-to-back 1A state championship games, hosts 3A Moorcroft on Saturday.

Wyoming Indian (8-1), which saw its bid for a four-peat end with a loss to Moorcroft in the 2A semifinals last year, plays at Greybull on Friday before hosting Lovell on Saturday.

Saratoga (6-0) is the only other undefeated team for the boys. The Panthers host Encampment on Friday in a 1A Southwest Conference showdown.